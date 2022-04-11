Special Weather Statement issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The National Weather Service in Little Rock AR has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river east and south of Pocahontas will be impacted by high water. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday evening, April 16th, and continue rising to 18.0 feet by Monday morning, the 18th. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 14.2 Wed 9 AM 15.3 16.0 16.5 RISING

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR ・ 3 HOURS AGO