ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunklin County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dunklin;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cardwell, MO
State
Mississippi State
County
Pemiscot County, MO
County
Dunklin County, MO
City
Cooter, MO
City
Deering, MO
City
Wardell, MO
City
Bragg City, MO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Manila
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blaine by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Blaine WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Blaine County. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Burke, Emanuel, Jenkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burke; Emanuel; Jenkins FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ogeechee River at Midville. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, the access road into the River Bluff in Midville floods. The lower portion of Johnson Road near Herndon is also flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 900 AM EDT Wednesday, the stage was 6.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday morning and continue falling to 5.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Madison and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair and Cherokee. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 920 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving into the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Berryville Stilwell... Eureka Springs Lowell... Farmington Prairie Grove... Elkins Tontitown... Bethel Heights West Fork... Lincoln Greenland... Beaver Hindsville... Drake Field Airport Blackburn... Strickler - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Barry, McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Barry; McDonald FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR BARRY AND SOUTHEASTERN MCDONALD COUNTIES At 1152 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that between 2 and 3 inches of rain fell across the warned area earlier this morning. Heavy rainfall has ended but residual flash flooding will continue through early afternoon. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cassville, Roaring River State Park, Seligman, Exeter, Washburn, Shell Knob, Butterfield, Golden and Emerald Beach. This includes the following low water crossings Rockhouse Creek at Farm Road 2145, Flat Creek at Highway U, Big Sugar Creek at Buzzard Glory Road, Bentonville Hollow at Highway E and Flat Creek at Highway C. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 11:09:00 Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Aguada and Rincon. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carroll, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Madison and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair and Cherokee. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 920 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving into the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Berryville Stilwell... Eureka Springs Lowell... Farmington Prairie Grove... Elkins Tontitown... Bethel Heights West Fork... Lincoln Greenland... Beaver Hindsville... Drake Field Airport Blackburn... Strickler - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Farm ground along east bank begins to flood. At 17.0 feet, Low lying cultivated land and pastures in Lawrence, Jackson, and Independence counties flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet early Friday morning, April 15th. The river will fall to 18.3 feet by Saturday morning, April 16th. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 15.4 Wed 9 AM 17.7 18.9 18.3 19.0 1 AM 4/15
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Randolph The National Weather Service in Little Rock AR has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Pocahontas affecting Randolph County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Pocahontas. * WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river east and south of Pocahontas will be impacted by high water. Equipment and livestock should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday evening, April 16th, and continue rising to 18.0 feet by Monday morning, the 18th. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Black River Pocahontas 17.0 14.2 Wed 9 AM 15.3 16.0 16.5 RISING
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 04:44:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Muhlenberg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky Green River at Paradise affecting Muhlenberg County. .Runoff from heavy rain will cause the Green River at Paradise to rise into minor flood stage. The river is forecast to rise into flood stage today and remain above flood stage until further notice. For the Green River...including Paradise, Calhoun...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Green River at Paradise. * WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 377.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 384.6 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 380.0 feet.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1045 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashland; Iron The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Tyler Forks River near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. .Rain on top of the existing snowpack may increase the rate of snowmelt. The resultant runoff may cause water levels in area rivers to increase and flooding is possible. Cooler weather ahead should slow the melting rate and thus reduce runoff. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Tyler Fork River Mellen 9.0 6.8 Wed 2 am CDT 8.9 9.4 8.4
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy