Not in India's interest to increase Russian energy imports, Biden told India's Modi

By Reuters
 1 day ago
WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden made clear to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual meeting on Monday it was not in India's interest to increase its imports of energy from Russia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Psaki described the meeting as productive and constructive, and not "adversarial." She declined to say if Biden asked for any specific commitments from India on energy imports.

Biden told Modi the United States stood ready to help India diversify its energy imports, Psaki said, noting India's imports from the United States are already much bigger than their Russian imports.

"The president conveyed very clearly, that it is not in their interest to increase that," she said.

Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by Andrea Shalal, editing by Chris Reese

Comments / 12

Mpski
1d ago

haha india doesn't care what Joe says i have seen multiple interviews with indias top officials they are neutral and they have no respect for joe

Aiden Evas
1d ago

Till now Joe Biden did not realize that India do not work under someone's command. India took their decision wisely as we have seen so far.

David Espinoza
22h ago

Why is his so concerned about India illegals and refugees are running wild inflation is soaring high. THE OLD MENTALLY ILL OUT HIS MIND Has lost touch with reality!!!.

Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
CBS News

Here's how Western sanctions are pummelling Russia's economy

A month into the most severe and coordinated sanctions by Western governments, Russia's economy is showing signs of cracking. With the ruble seesawing in value against the dollar and many educated Russians reportedly fleeing the nation, Russia's economy is facing a contraction unlike any it's ever seen before. "The current crisis will wipe out 15 years of economic development," the Institute of International Finance said in a report.
BUSINESS
