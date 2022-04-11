ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The Guardian view on Macron v Le Pen: not a case of deja vu

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5NWl_0f5uSl6v00
‘A Le Pen presidency would unleash xenophobic and nationalist demons in France, have dramatic repercussions for the future of the EU and disrupt western unity at a critical moment.’

As the smoke cleared following the first round of France’s presidential election on Sunday, the most significant political speech of the night was arguably delivered by one of the losers. After coming unexpectedly close to beating Marine Le Pen to second place in the race, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the hard-left leader of France Unbowed, urged his supporters not to vote for her in the runoff between Emmanuel Macron on 24 April. “There must not be one single vote for Le Pen in the second round,” said Mr Mélenchon.

The bluntness of the message indicates the gravity of a political moment that feels alarmingly unpredictable and unreadable. Mr Macron secured 28% of the first-round vote. His four-point lead over Ms Le Pen was actually slightly bigger than five years ago, when he went on to win their head-to-head confrontation by a landslide. But the context of 2017 – when Mr Macron was seen as a fresh-faced liberal insurgent promising democratic renewal, and Ms Le Pen was struggling and failing to detoxify her brand – no longer applies. This time round, polls suggest a far tighter contest in two weeks, with some suggesting that the gap between the two candidates is within the margin of error; for the first time in the 64-year history of the Fifth Republic, the French far right has a genuine – if outside – chance of winning the presidency.

How did France get here? Clever PR has enabled Ms Le Pen to successfully soften her public image, while the ongoing collapse of the centre-left and centre-right has normalised her presence in the spotlight. The emergence of a far-right rival in the form of the xenophobic television pundit Éric Zemmour has also helped, allowing the National Rally leader to present herself as a relative moderate while preparing to inherit his support. In the runoff, she will be able to consolidate a far-right bloc of more than 30% of voters.

But as Mr Mélenchon’s Sunday night injunction suggested, Ms Le Pen’s chances of actually entering the Élysée depend on her ability to mobilise a section of the left – one which is just as hostile to the mainstream consensus that Mr Macron embodies. To that end, Ms Le Pen will continue to channel anxiety over the cost-of-living crisis, while downplaying the more extreme aspects of her programme relating to immigration, Islam and Europe. As the first-round results emerged, she in effect made a direct pitch to the anti-establishment left, promising a presidency devoted to offering “social justice and protection” and “solidarity towards the most vulnerable”. Polls suggest that 30% of mainly working-class Mélenchon supporters may vote for her and an equal number abstain. Mr Macron cannot afford those numbers to go much higher, but unpopular policies such as raising the retirement age risk becoming a liability.

A president sometimes perceived as aloof, high-handed and on the side of the wealthy – and whose relations with much of the left have ranged from tricky to toxic – thus faces the biggest test of his political career. The stakes could scarcely be higher: a Le Pen presidency would unleash xenophobic and nationalist demons in France, have dramatic repercussions for the future of the EU and disrupt western unity at a critical moment. Perhaps understandably, given his focus on events in Ukraine, Mr Macron has fought a lacklustre and lethargic campaign so far. His visit on Monday to a depressed post-industrial region in northern France signalled a change of gear. Between now and 24 April, Mr Macron must find a way to shore up a “republican front” of anti-far-right voters that appears dangerously fragile. The reckoning as to how it was ever allowed to get this close can come later.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Putin still has friends in the west – and they’re gaining ground

That picture of Vladimir Putin, alone at the end of a long Kremlin table, may prove one of the enduring images of this war – but it is deceiving. Because although every day brings fresh confirmation that the Russian dictator is drenched in blood, with the rocket attack on Kramatorsk only the latest evidence, he is not friendless. Naturally, he has allies among his fellow brutal world leaders, whether in Minsk, Damascus or Beijing, but he has chums in less expected places too. In a conflict cast by both sides as Putin v the west, the Russian leader has powerful friends behind enemy lines – and, even if his western admirers have had to engage in some deft footwork since the invasion of Ukraine, they are gaining ground.
POLITICS
The Independent

An election too close to call: Macron wilts under pressure from a resurgent Le Pen

After coasting comfortably in the pole position of France’s presidential election contest, incumbent Emmanuel Macron now finds himself in deep trouble with just days to go before the first round of the vote, according to surveys and political analysts.Mr Macron upended French politics five years ago by defeating the candidates of the mainstream centre-left and centre-right parties which had dominated the country for decades. But he is not generally liked by the electorate, and he may barely win re-election.A Harris Interactive poll, conducted during the first days of April, showed him winning a hypothetical second-round match-up against far-right candidate Marine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Éric Zemmour
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Islam#France Unbowed#French
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Guardian

A new start after 60: ‘I gave up marijuana after a lifetime of smoking – and began to dream again’

Jodie Sharp’s weed habit made her lungs hurt and her gums bleed. Two years ago, she quit almost by accident – and her life was transformed. Jodie Sharp’s days were all broken up the same way. “I smoked to go to work, smoked to do the washing-up, smoked for chill time.” Smoking marijuana “was a totally regular habit and every time I did it, I was smoking in exactly the same way, getting the same experience all over again.”
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Friends no more: Berlusconi denounces Putin over Ukraine war

The controversial friendship between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears to have come to an end after more than two decades of reciprocal admiration, family holidays and shared political values.Rumours that the relationship had been growing frosty were confirmed on Saturday at a Forza Italia convention in Rome when Berlusconi took to the stage and uttered Putin’s name for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.“I cannot and do not want to hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” the billionaire media...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

238K+
Followers
63K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy