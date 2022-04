Washington-based aftermarket company Scrape Armor has begun offering a series of splitter guard products for the C8 Corvette Stingray. These products are designed to screw into the underside of the C8 Corvette Stingray’s various front splitter designs, protecting the splitter from becoming scraped or damaged as the vehicle goes over speed bumps or enters a driveway or parking lot. The splitter guards are made from so-called TekLite polymer, which Scrape Armor says is a “proprietary plastic specifically formulated to reduce surface friction,” and ensure the plastic splitter guard easily slides across the surface of the pavement. The guards use the OEM mounting holes and hardware and don’t require the customer to drill additional holes in their splitter for installation.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO