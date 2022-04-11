Dixie Lee Bundy

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, at 2:40 pm, Christopher Wayne Blair, 47, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior after a courageous battle with cancer. Chris was a humble servant and a bold follower of Jesus Christ. He and his wife, Kristy, displayed a God-centered marriage, with a love for each other that was evident to all who knew them. Chris enjoyed reading his bible, listening to sermons, and homesteading. He was a loving and caring stepdad, and he loved his family and friends unconditionally.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO