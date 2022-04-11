ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, VA

Dixie Lee Bundy

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENNINGTON GAP, VA - Dixie Lee Bundy, 67, of the Big Hill...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Richard "Dick” Wayne Carter II

KINGSPORT - Richard "Dick” Wayne Carter II of Kingsport passed away on Thursday March 31, 2022 surrounded by his family. Dick always had a smile on his face and a loud happy laugh to go with it. He was always greeting everyone with his thundering "Heeey!" Dick was married...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronnie "Ron" Pendergraft

JOHNSON CITY - Ronnie "Ron" Pendergraft, age 68, recently moved to Johnson City, TN from Jonesville, VA. He was born September 2, 1953 and left this world April 8, 2022. He was a retired sales rep for United Central Supply Company. He loved coal miners, golf, and his family. He is preceded in death by Charles Thomas and Nancy Geree Hall Pendergraft, a brother Lynn Pendergraft and an infant sister, Deborah Pendergraft.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ruth Carter

CHURCH HILL - Ruth Carter, 83 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8, 2022 at The Villages at Allandale. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Carter family.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Larry Brooks

Larry Brooks, age 49, passed away on Thursday, April 7th, 2022. Memorial service will be held at Shades of Grace UMC on Saturday, April 9th at noon. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Brooks family.
KINGSPORT, TN
County
Lee County, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Community, VA
City
Pennington Gap, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Christopher Blair

Tuesday, April 5th 2022, at 2:40 pm, Christopher Wayne Blair, 47, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior after a courageous battle with cancer. Chris was a humble servant and a bold follower of Jesus Christ. He and his wife, Kristy, displayed a God-centered marriage, with a love for each other that was evident to all who knew them. Chris enjoyed reading his bible, listening to sermons, and homesteading. He was a loving and caring stepdad, and he loved his family and friends unconditionally.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonathan Ray Woods

Jonathan Ray Woods, 60, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Bristol Regional. No services are scheduled at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Charlotte Ann King Hall

JOHNSON CITY - Charlotte Hall, an educator and lifelong resident of Johnson City, passed away on Sunday April 10th 2022 at the age of 90 years. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Harold M. Hall; her sister, Christine King Couch; and her parents Hampton R. and Anna Mae Dishner King.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Nannie “Flo” Dingus

NICKELSVILLE - Nannie “Flo” Dingus, 88 of Nickelsville, known to many as Granny, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 8th, 2022 in her home and surrounded by her family. She was born on October 25, 1933 to Arthur and Ruby Taylor. In addition to her...
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Person
Dixie Lee
Kingsport Times-News

Kathleen Ethel Peak

KINGSPORT - Kathleen Ethel Peak, 55 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. To view arrangements, please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Peak family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rosa Lee Millsap

Rosa Lee Millsap, 92, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tennessee. Born on July 20, 1929 in Kingsport, Tennessee; she was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. Rosa Lee was a devoted homemaker who took pride in caring for her home and family. She was the secretary of Centenary Methodist Church and joined Wheeler United Methodist Church in 1991. She also attended the Pavior Sunday school class. Rosa Lee was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family, friends and loved ones.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sandra Jean Hicks Duncan

KINGSPORT - Sandra Jean Hicks Duncan, 74, of Kingsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Sandra was a loving mother, grandmother, cousin and a friend to many. She was employed by Eastman Kodak. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Danny Wayne Duncan; daughter, Laura Suzanne...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Frank S. Bolinsky

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Frank S. Bolinsky, 85 passed away on Saturday, April 9th 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home. An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com. Holding...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Rita (Smith) Keith

NICKELSVILLE, VA -Rita (Smith) Keith passed away peacefully at Vanderbilt Medical Center, on April 8, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kenneth Kiser and Rev. Tommy Meade officiating. Greg and Becky White, and Travis and Robin Stapleton will provide the music.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Tammy Bennett

Tammy Bennett passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Bennett family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Steven Smith

Steven Smith passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Smith family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Norman K. Wright

SANFORD, FL - Norman K. Wright, 79, of Sanford, FL passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Mr. Wright was born October 10, 1942 to Everette Blondell and Wanda Mai Wright. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Carmen Nicole Opre and husband Brian; and grandchildren Alexandra and Ava Opre.
SANFORD, FL
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Linda Lou Snodgrass Simpson

CHURCH HILL – Linda Lou Snodgrass Simpson, 73 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at her daughter’s residence following a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home. A graveside...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carl Seaver

CHURCH HILL – Carl Seaver, 75, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gregory Slusher

Gregory Slusher passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022. To honor Gregory's wishes there will be no services. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Slusher family.
OBITUARIES
Kingsport Times-News

Donald Burress

Donald Burress passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. The family will have a private service at a later date. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Burress family.
OBITUARIES

