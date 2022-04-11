MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 WORK SCHEDULE FOR 4/11/22

HOUSTON – On Tuesday, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed the recent developments of a Texas Rangers investigation into her office. Authorities executed search warrants on March 12 focused on the offices of Hidalgo for electronic devices that may hold information regarding a controversial $11 million contract awarded last year.
Motor vehicle part and accessory thefts surged in Montgomery County in 2021, and law enforcement officials said the rise is largely due to the increase in catalytic converter thefts. According to insurance claim data reviewed by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter theft increased 325% nationally in 2020, and...
Christa Tatem, A Montgomery Independent School District Special Education Counselor was recommended for termination after an October 2021 classroom surveillance video from Madeley Ranch Elementary School surfaced showing the attack of a 7-year old African American disabled child.
HOUSTON (AP) — Three people who have worked for the top elected official in Harris County were indicted Monday after being accused by prosecutors of steering a nearly $11 million contract for COVID-19 vaccine outreach to a political consultant with ties to local Democratic officials. Alex Triantaphyllis, Aaron Dunn and Wallis Nader were each indicted […]
NORRISTOWN — In recognition of National Public Defender Day, Montgomery County’s Chief Public Defender Greg Nestor highlighted multiple ways the department offers area residents. “Every day in the courtrooms and neighborhoods of Montgomery County, public defenders are fighting for our clients and to strengthen our communities,” Nestor said...
The housing stock in the region and Montgomery County is continuing to reach record-low levels, causing prices to skyrocket and reach heights that far outweigh the income of potential homebuyers, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Hall County’s newest middle school building is nearing completion. The new Cherokee Bluff Middle School building will be ready by April, said Matt Cox, executive director of facilities for Hall County Schools. As many as 900 students attend Cherokee Bluff Middle School — now housed with Cherokee Bluff High...
The 2022 Churchill County Democratic Precinct Caucus/County Convention will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022. It will be at the Old Post Office, 90 N. Maine Street, Fallon, Nevada. Registration begins at 9 a.m. All registered Churchill County Democrats are invited. Anyone not registered can register at the caucus....
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Mayes had just received an award for his part in rescuing four people from a deadly Interstate 45 crash. But he was quick to credit others first, including Sheriff Rand Henderson. “It’s a team effort,” Mayes said. “It’s what (the sheriff) trains and instills...
PASO ROBLES — Creston Road will be closed at the intersection of Lana and Oak Meadow on April 13 and 14, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights. The road closure is needed to install sewer facilities in the intersection. Creston Road will also be closed at Lana...
