Bakersfield, CA

Motorcycle traveled 110 mph on city streets: police

By Jason Kotowski
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcycle that police say traveled more than 110 mph on city streets was seized after entering a garage in southwest Bakersfield, according to a court filing.

Police and the California Highway Patrol on April 2 were conducting an operation to combat street racing when a black and gray motorcycle sped by, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court. It refused to pull over.

The motorcycle ran stop signs and a red light as it reached speeds greater than 110 mph, according to the warrant. Officers ended the chase out of concern for public safety.

However, a California Highway Patrol helicopter kept an eye on the bike, which entered a garage in the 10900 block of Villa Hermosa Drive, the warrant says.

Police obtained a warrant and seized a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle, the filing says. A possible suspect named in the warrant had not been charged as of Monday.

Comments / 13

Berta
1d ago

Good. To bad all people who speed can't get caught. Everyone drives like their butts are on fire. Slow down People.

Reply(3)
3
KGET

Police investigating Union Avenue motel shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for the gunman who shot and wounded a man at a motel Wednesday night on Union Avenue. Officers were called to the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue near 8th Street just after 8:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One man was shot in front of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD looking for Wal-Mart theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for theft. The incident happened at the Wal-Mart in the 5000 block of Gosford Road on Feb. 22 at approximately 6:40 p.m. The suspects are described as follows: Man with unknown race, 20s to 30s years […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jessica Lynette Zarate

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jessica Lynette Zarate. Jessica Zarate is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 34-year-old Zarate is 5' 4" tall, 175 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where Jessica Zarate is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Man ejected, killed on Hwy 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office. Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
