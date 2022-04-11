ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etsy sellers go on strike as site increases fees on creators

By Justyn Melrose
 2 days ago

(WGHP) — Many creators on the online marketplace Etsy are on strike after the platform reportedly raised costs for shops to sell their products. The strike is set to begin on Monday, the same day that the fees are expected to rise. Many sellers say they plan to end the strike on April 18.

An Etsy Strike website launched shortly before the strike, broadcasting the creators’ demands. The demands are as follows:

1. Cancel the fee increase.

2. Crack down on resellers with a comprehensive plan that is transparent, so sellers can hold Etsy accountable.

3. Give ‘Golden’ support tickets to sellers affected by extreme AI actions (account termination, 45/90 day holds, etc.)

4. End the Star Seller Program.

5. Give all sellers the ability to opt out of off site ads.

The creators also started a petition on Coworker.org . As of April 11, the petition has more than 49,000 signatures.

Kmart down to 3 stores in US after NJ closing

The petition says that Etsy has been marketing sellers using advertisements on other websites and charging the seller an additional 12-15% fee whenever a sale is made through one of these ads. While sellers who have never made more than $10,000 in a year can opt out, those who have made more than $10,000 in a year cannot.

Some creators are specifically calling out the company for tauting record success while increasing the cost on sellers.

California-based Etsy store Starsalts , which has made more than 62,000 sales, posted on Twitter a screenshot of what the brand says is the email Etsy sent to creators .

In the email, the company says that active sellers increased sales by 23% on average in 2021 compared to 2019.

“We plan to make significant investments in marketing, seller tools and creating a world-class customer experience so we can continue this tremendous growth,” the email said.

The email then says that the transaction fee will rise from 5% to 6.5% effective April 11.

“So Etsy got record profits for two years and at the end rewarded sellers with a 1.5% pay cut to ‘invest in growth’ (Wait, where did those 2 years of profits go?),” Starsalts wrote. “I won’t sugar coat it, this is corporate greed. Kinda feels like a slap in the face, right?”

Oklahoma-based seller SergleShop , which has made more than 20,000 sales, posted to the online shop on Monday to announce that the shop would close until the 18th.

“I love my shop, and I love hosting on Etsy,” the shop owner, Sara Tisdale, wrote. “I don’t want anyone to stop supporting myself, or other folks who use Etsy to run their businesses. Personally speaking, this is how I put bread on the table. But from April 11th through April 18th, 2022, please DO NOT CROSS THE PICKET LINE.”

FOX8 has reached out to Etsy for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

