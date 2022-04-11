Stockbridge seeking $3500 Opportunity Zone Tax Credits for downtown businesses creating new jobs near the new $23 million amphitheater.

FREMONT, Ohio — A long-vacant property in downtown Fremont will soon be a gathering place for the entire community. The lot at the corner of Arch Street and Birchard Avenue has sat vacant for 30 years since a fire destroyed the former building on the property. The city has eyed the empty lot for several years with the intention of fully renovating the space into a new downtown park and amphitheater.

FREMONT, OH ・ 22 DAYS AGO