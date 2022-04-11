Stockbridge seeking $3500 Opportunity Zone Tax Credits for downtown businesses creating new jobs near the new $23 million amphitheater.
Recently Stockbridge Councilman Elton Alexander and Stockbridge Economic Development Alan Peterson hosted Georgia Department Of Community Affairs Director Cherie Bennett touring downtown Stockbridge redevelopment including the new Stockbridge Amphitheater and historic MLK Sr. Heritage Trail area where Daddy King gave his first sermon being born and raised in Stockbridge. Ms. Bennett...bwcatlantasouth.com
