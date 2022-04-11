ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge seeking $3500 Opportunity Zone Tax Credits for downtown businesses creating new jobs near the new $23 million amphitheater.

bwcatlantasouth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently Stockbridge Councilman Elton Alexander and Stockbridge Economic Development Alan Peterson hosted Georgia Department Of Community Affairs Director Cherie Bennett touring downtown Stockbridge redevelopment including the new Stockbridge Amphitheater and historic MLK Sr. Heritage Trail area where Daddy King gave his first sermon being born and raised in Stockbridge. Ms. Bennett...

bwcatlantasouth.com

Comments / 1

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Amazon to build distribution center in Pender County, will create 100 new jobs

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Amazon will build a new distribution center on 40 acres at Pender Commerce Park, according to a news release from Wilmington Business Development. This addition will create more than 100 full-time jobs, offering starting wages of $15 an hour and comprehensive benefits beginning on the first day of employment.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WTOL 11

Fremont awarded $1.6 million grant for new downtown amphitheater

FREMONT, Ohio — A long-vacant property in downtown Fremont will soon be a gathering place for the entire community. The lot at the corner of Arch Street and Birchard Avenue has sat vacant for 30 years since a fire destroyed the former building on the property. The city has eyed the empty lot for several years with the intention of fully renovating the space into a new downtown park and amphitheater.
FREMONT, OH
News19 WLTX

Norway seeking new businesses, growth

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Norway mayor Tracie Clemons says there's potential for growth on the horizon in town. She says leaders are working to bring new businesses, but it's been met with some challenges. “Usually the first question that businesses ask is what is the population of your town?...
NORWAY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Stockbridge, GA
Government
City
Stockbridge, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
itechpost.com

Meet Pay Per Closing: The No Risk Lead Generation Service For Real Estate Agents

Tech company Market Maker founder Mike Oddo ruffles feathers in the done for you industry for real estate agents with brand new, risk-free lead generation company Pay Per Closing. The company has set out on a mission to serve agents seeking a lead generation solution and have possibly had bad experiences in the past with done for you services providing low-quality leads.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy