Pet of the Week: Willow from The Haven

In this week's Paws & Pals, Jake's Rescue Ranch presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Quickley is a 2-year-old Yorkie who loves to play ball! The little 8 pounder is big on cuddling. He’s hypoallergenic, friendly with other dogs and all people. Noel is a 7-month Shihtzu...
Inky is a 10 to 11 year old, 22-pound small mix available for adoption through Imagine Furever Ranch. Inky is friendly and also potty trained. His ideal afternoon would be going on a walk and then coming home and cuddle with you!. He does have a lipoma near his left...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Trixie is a 3-year-old chihuahua mix and is ready to adopt immediately. For more information about [pet name] or other pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org. The Bakersfield SPCA, an independent, non-profit organization founded in 1949, advocates the...
This is the super sweet moment a heroic pup leapt into action to help his pal who had become stranded in a garden pond. The heartwarming moment, filmed in Kanchanaburi province, Thailand, earlier this month, shows two-year-old husky Star pulling his golden retriever friend, named Singto, to safety. Star noticed...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several businesses closed their doors early Saturday night after a heavy police presence was called to the area for traffic and crowd control. News 13 spoke to Panama City Beach Police Chief, J.R. Talamantez. As of 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Beach police confirmed they had shut down Front Beach […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A human chain helped rescue four Bay County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday after a water rescue. Law enforcement responded to help three distressed swimmers, but after that, they found themselves in a scary situation. “The initial response for the swimmers in distress, they were able to get the swimmers […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For those who witnessed Panama City Beach Spring Break pre-2015, this year’s crowd looks different. But college Spring Breakers are still making their presence known on popular social media apps instead of reality TV shows. Spring Break in Panama City Beach content is all over TikTok this week. One TikTok […]
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night. A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night. The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast […]
A CAT takes a swipe at a squirrel scoffing bird seed — only for it to clamber down and give chase. The ginger tom attempted to take a swipe at the grey squirrel that was perched just out of his reach on a tray full of bird seed. But...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Jennifer Pulliam now knows who demolished her house on her Mobile property, thanks to WKRG News 5 viewers. And while the mystery is solved, the legal battle is just beginning. We first reported last month about the mystery. Over a weekend in January, someone came onto Pulliam’s property on Cody Road […]
While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
Is there anything cuter than a cuddle puddle of adorable kittens? The fluffballs in thise video had a nice, snuggly nap, but mom says it's time to get up.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders and bystanders formed a human chain on Panama City Beach Wednesday as swimmers were struggling to make it back to shore. Double red flags were flying and the Gulf of Mexico was closed to swimmers when three people got in trouble near the 4700 Block of Thomas […]
A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Brenner Sweat and his brother Ballard spent a lot of time together in south Baldwin County growing up near Graham Creek Nature Preserve in Foley. They’d get outdoors any chance they could. “These are our old stomping grounds. We’d ride motorcycles out here and just have a good time you […]
Tae Bennett was walking her dog in a park near her house in Beckenham, south London when thieves came and took her chihuahua Ollie away. As the 12-year-old was walking, they cut the lead of the 2-year-old Ollie and bundled him in a car before speeding off. Reunions that matter.
Swiss legislators have banned butchers and restaurants from selling meat harvested from the dead bodies of dogs and cats. But despite this win, private residents are still allowed to harm their family pet if they choose to, and eat its remains. Surprisingly, there aren’t even any regulations in place regarding what manner of slaughter is permitted.
