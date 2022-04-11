ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Election officials: Columbia City County race ended in tie

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Election certification conducted Monday found that an election for a Columbia City Council city ended in a tie. Karl Skala and Roy Lovelady each received 1,102 votes in last Tuesday's...

Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia mayoral election: David Seamon aims to bring new voice to City Hall

David Seamon methodically came to his decision to run for Columbia mayor within a month of Brian Treece's announcement that he would not be seeking reelection. After about a week, Seamon began considering the possibility, he said. He spent time talking with his wife about it and devoting thought to what he believed were the key issues in the election and whether it was something he wanted to pursue.
The Merriweather Post

Columbia Council and Village Board elections draw few candidates: A rundown of the races

Spring time in Columbia brings flowers, showers, and the annual Columbia Council / Village Board elections. Last year, The Rouse Project emerged with a goal to inspire candidates to run, turn out the vote, and ensure the CA Board was more reflective of the diversity of Columbia. These efforts were met with skepticism and unanswered questions about funding and motives. This year, it appears that we are back to same-old same-old. There are very few candidates who have put themselves forward, and as a result, there are very few contested races. Based on my review, there are only three villages who will need to hold an election at all. Fortunately, the three Columbia Council elections that will occur (in Harper's Choice, Hickory Ridge, and Wilde Lake) provide residents a choice between two qualified and experienced community leaders who no doubt care very much about Columbia, but who I suspect will offer very different views on the role and vision of the Columbia Association (more on these races in a bit).
County Salary Commission Member: ‘If We’re Going to Experience Pain Then So Should Our Elected Officials’

The Lewis County Citizen Salary Commission (LCCSC) passed guidelines Thursday that base county commissioner salaries on the average income of Lewis County residents. While in the process of determining its duties through a letter to the prosecutor’s office after the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) recently limited the scope of its work, the salary commission met Thursday to approve the language of the letter.
County officials preparing for West Virginia's May 10 primary election

West Virginia’s May 10 primary election is set to begin as county election officials prepare for the start of absentee voting. For more than a century, the vast majority of West Virginia voters have participated by voting in person on Election Day and, in recent years, during the 10-day early voting period. For those who cannot vote in person at all, they can apply for and submit an absentee-by-mail ballot.
Florence City Council resigns, leaving mayor as only elected official

The Florence City Council has stunned its mayor and interim city manager with its abrupt departure. After Monday night’s regular council meeting, councilors Brian Allen, Anthony Esquibel, Melissa Hardy, Allen Knisley, Mike Vendetti and Kristal Wood all resigned within hours of each other, leaving Mayor Paul Villagrana as its lone elected official.
How to Email State, County, Local Representatives and City Departments for University City; Redistricting Updates; Primary Election

Want to make contact with University City’s State, County, and Local representatives? Here is a list of current (as of March 18, 2022) elected representatives and government resources. For Primary Election and Redistricting Updates, scroll to the end of the list. Please contact UCCA at UniversityCityNews@gmail.com if you have suggestions for others to add to this list.
