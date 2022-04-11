ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

3-year-old dies after being swept over waterfall

By Scripps National
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 3-year-old girl died after being swept away and carried over a waterfall in North Carolina, authorities said. The...

KTSA

Child dies after accidentally being run over

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A child died Monday after she was accidentally run over at an apartment complex on the Eastside. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died of her injuries, according to KENS5. The apartment is near I-10 E and WW White Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
North Carolina State
CharlotteObserver.com

2-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive at south Charlotte park, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was found unresponsive Monday morning at a south Charlotte park. The boy was discovered around 9 a.m. on a playground at Park Road Park in the 6200 block of Park Road, according to a police incident report. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the report said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fisherman dies after being swept off Big Sur rocks

A Bay Area fisherman died Saturday after a rogue wave swept him off the rocks in the Jade Cove area of Big Sur, according to a Monterey County deputy sheriff. Deputy Jesse Villasenor said the man who died apparently was part of a group of three who, despite the dank, rainy weather, had been fishing in the area south of Sand Dollar Beach for several hours.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alabama man dies after being swept away during flash flood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama man died after being swept away by flash flooding that struck the Birmingham area Wednesday afternoon. Joseva Lawrence Speed, 60, was swept away in flash flooding outside of St. Vincent’s Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Authorities told AL.com that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

68-year-old woman dies after being pulled from Colorado River near Hance Rapid

A 68-year-old woman died after she was pulled from the Colorado River during a boating trip near Hance Rapid on Thursday, according to National Park Service officials. Grand Canyon National Park officials were alerted by a personal locator beacon of an emergency situation shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday near Hance Rapid, according to a National Park Service news release.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
US News and World Report

Western Michigan Boy, 3, Dies After Being Struck by Tractor

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 3-year-old western Michigan boy died after being struck by a tractor in Ottawa County, police said. After the boy was hit by the tractor around 3 p.m. Monday at a farm in Ottawa County's Blendon Township, first responders were dispatched to the scene and attempted life-saving measures.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
International Business Times

3-Year-Old Child Dies After Accidentally Consuming Rat Poison

A 3-year-old child in India died Tuesday, three days after he accidentally consumed rat poison. The boy, who was identified only as Rasinsha, was a native of the southern state of Kerala. The doctors at MIMS Hospital in the district of Kozhikode said the boy was undergoing treatment at the...
INDIA
News 4 Buffalo

65-year-old man dies at ECMC after wrong lane 3-car crash

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 65-year-old man is dead after a three-car crash on Evans Street Tuesday morning, according to Amherst Police. Police said the 65-year-old Williamsville man driving a Chevy pickup truck southbound on Evans Street crossed into the northbound lane just south of Sheridan Drive and hit a Ford Escape driven by an […]
AMHERST, NY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man struck, killed by SUV after running into road in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was struck by a vehicle and killed last week after investigators said he ran into the roadway into the path of an oncoming SUV, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to the incident around 9:50 a.m. on April 6 in the 7400 block […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Chicago

Authorities search for missing 13-year-old boy; considered armed and dangerous

LAKE VILLA, Ill. (CBS) – Authorities are looking for a missing teenage boy who stole a vehicle from a middle school parking lot last week. Lake Villa Police said on Friday, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle around 8:15 a.m. from the Palombi Middle School, at 133 McKinley Ave. Officers determined that a 13-year-old boy got access to staff-members keys and took a 2019 Kia Sorento SUV. The teen was believed to be traveling towards the Rockford, Illinois area, where he is originally from. After further investigation, it was also learned that he may have accessed a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous.The boy is currently a Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) ward of the state, police said. Law Enforcement and DCFS authorities in the Rockford area were notified of the incident and are actively attempting to locate the teen. The stolen vehicle was discovered Tuesday in the Rockford area, but the teen was still missing. Because of his age, his name is not being released to the public. This incident is still under investigation.
LAKE VILLA, IL

