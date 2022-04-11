ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

A 3-year-old died after being swept over a North Carolina waterfall

By WFAE
 2 days ago
A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl was killed after she was swept over Whitewater Falls in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Nevaeh Jade Newswanger of Denver,...

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

