How the Football World Reacted to the Death of NFL QB Dwayne Haskins

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Ohio State legend Dwayne Haskins died at the age of 24.

Haskins, a former first-round pick, was reportedly "hit by a car in South Florida," his agent, Cedric Saunders , confirmed.

Schefter reports Haskins "was training in South Florida with other Steelers" quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers "when he got hit by a vehicle."

"Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3," Schefter tweeted.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin issued the following statement regarding Haskins' death:

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

The Ohio State University football program also shared a graphic tributing the former standout quarterback alongside a tweet reading, "Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye."

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer , who coached Haskins during the quarterback's entire collegiate career, tweeted that he was "Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr."

"My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family," Meyer wrote. "One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!!"

Numerous other players, media members, and fans of both the NFL and college football responded to the tragic news of Haskins' death Saturday (April 9) morning.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert -- who recently announced his decision to step down from his position after the 2022 NFL Draft -- confirmed the Steelers' plans to tender Haskins prior to his scheduled restricted free agency at the beginning of the offseason and prior to the team bringing in Mitchell Trubisky .

Haskins was cut by the now-Washington Commanders after being demoted for the second time during the 2020 season in December 2020, 20 months after the franchise selected the former Ohio State standout at No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The former Ohio State standout signed with the Steelers in December 2020 and said he was looking to prove his love of football in 2021, playing behind veteran starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger , who praised the backup for having one of the "prettiest" throwing mechanics he's ever seen.

“I was just telling [new Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan] the other day that his release and throwing motion mechanics are some of the prettiest I have ever seen,” Roethlisberger said of Haskins during offseason workouts via TribLIVE . “I told him I wish I had that. I joked that he could throw it through a car wash, and it wouldn’t get wet.”

