ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

How the Football World Reacted to the Death of NFL QB Dwayne Haskins

By Jason Hall
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRnmY_0f5uQF8D00

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and Ohio State legend Dwayne Haskins died at the age of 24.

Haskins, a former first-round pick, was reportedly "hit by a car in South Florida," his agent, Cedric Saunders , confirmed.

Schefter reports Haskins "was training in South Florida with other Steelers" quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers "when he got hit by a vehicle."

"Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3," Schefter tweeted.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin issued the following statement regarding Haskins' death:

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

The Ohio State University football program also shared a graphic tributing the former standout quarterback alongside a tweet reading, "Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye."

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer , who coached Haskins during the quarterback's entire collegiate career, tweeted that he was "Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr."

"My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family," Meyer wrote. "One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!!"

Numerous other players, media members, and fans of both the NFL and college football responded to the tragic news of Haskins' death Saturday (April 9) morning.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert -- who recently announced his decision to step down from his position after the 2022 NFL Draft -- confirmed the Steelers' plans to tender Haskins prior to his scheduled restricted free agency at the beginning of the offseason and prior to the team bringing in Mitchell Trubisky .

Haskins was cut by the now-Washington Commanders after being demoted for the second time during the 2020 season in December 2020, 20 months after the franchise selected the former Ohio State standout at No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The former Ohio State standout signed with the Steelers in December 2020 and said he was looking to prove his love of football in 2021, playing behind veteran starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger , who praised the backup for having one of the "prettiest" throwing mechanics he's ever seen.

“I was just telling [new Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan] the other day that his release and throwing motion mechanics are some of the prettiest I have ever seen,” Roethlisberger said of Haskins during offseason workouts via TribLIVE . “I told him I wish I had that. I joked that he could throw it through a car wash, and it wouldn’t get wet.”

Doug Gottlieb Says Brian Flores' Racism Lawsuits vs. NFL Have 'Zero Merit'

Colin Cowherd: Steph Curry Won't Throw Life Preserver to 'Drowning' LeBron

Rob Parker: LeBron is Now Considered 'Public Enemy No. 1' to Lakers Fans

Clay Travis Mocks Colin Kaepernick's NFL Comeback After 'Slavery' Analogy

Doug Gottlieb Says LeBron Quit on the Lakers: "He Destroys Franchises"

Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams Heading Into Next Season

Why Manu Ginobili's HOF Induction Hurts the Reputation of the Hall of Fame

How Good is LeBron James' Son Bronny? NBA Analyst Discusses His Potential

Colin Cowherd Predicts the NFL Standings For the Upcoming 2022 Season

Colin Cowherd Says Ja Morant Doesn't Elevate Teammates: 'He's Derrick Rose'

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Has Problem With Adam Schefter’s Dwayne Haskins Tweet

Jakobi Meyers is among many who took issue with how Adam Schefter reacted to the death of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Early Saturday morning, the 24-year-old Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck while attempting to cross an interstate highway near Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Haskins had been in Southern Florida training with some of his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.
NFL
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
People

Cam Newton Under Fire for Misogynistic Comments About Women Who 'Don't Know When to Be Quiet'

NFL player Cam Newton is facing backlash for comments about women he made during a podcast appearance this week. In the latest episode of Barstool Sports podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game, published over the weekend, the former Panthers quarterback recalled his upbringing, saying that his father, mother, and grandmother gave him a "perfect example" of what a man is — and what a woman should be.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
NBC Sports

Dwayne Haskins’ tragic death prompts outpouring of support from NFL community

When someone dies so young and so tragically (Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed when struck by a vehicle on a Florida highway Saturday morning), the outpouring of sorrow is going to be emotional. The Haskins death prompted so much more, it seemed. Love from the Steelers teammates he’d known for just a year; love from Washington bosses and players from his time there; and love from his Ohio State family. The tears from Chase Claypool on Twitter were real, as were the feelings from Mike Tomlin, Cam Heyward, Urban Meyer, T.J. Watt and so many others. Collectively, it showed how many people had connected with Haskins the person, not just the quarterback trying to fight his way back into a starting role in the league. You got the feeling that whatever happened to Haskins on the field, he was going to have a rich and fulfilling life off it.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Colin Cowherd
Person
Lebron James
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Derrick Rose
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Officially Announce “Major Business” News

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys will host a “major business announcement press conference” on Wednesday. Moments ago, we found out what that major announcement is all about. The Cowboys have become the first NFL team to partner with a cryptocurrency company by joining...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy