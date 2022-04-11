ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Idaho Teen Still Missing After Three Weeks

By Greg Jannetta
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 3 days ago
An Idaho state database of missing juveniles currently features the profiles of more than 40 individuals. One of those listed on the website is...

Jessica Eversole
3d ago

We’re are all these kids going??? Some of these kids it has been years to decades missing.

