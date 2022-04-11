FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to Hold Fireside Chat at 2022 NAB Show
By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
2 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The 2022 NAB show has announced that Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt will participate in a fireside chat on the 2022 NAB Show Main Stage on April 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Las Vegas,...
Those of you who like to follow all the latest news from both the wireless and advertising industries may have recently noticed an interesting overlap between the two largely separate worlds, as T-Mobile's rivals seem to be taking issue with the "Un-carrier's" bombastic promotion tactics more and more often. But...
T-Mobile is reportedly working to join AT&T, Verizon, and other carriers in offering a security measure that will prevent scammers from stealing your phone number and gaining access to numerous other online accounts. The T-Mo Report has obtained an internal bulletin which says the company will be implementing a Number...
— Gavriella Schuster, a former Microsoft vice president, joined Nerdio’s board of directors. Schuster spent more than 25 years at Microsoft, where she most recently led the One Commercial Partner team. Schuster is also an ATHENA Global Leadership award winner and the co-founder of Women in Cloud and the Women in Technology Network.
John Oliver escalated his typical shenanigans on Sunday night’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” going from poking fun at politicians to outright blackmailing them. The HBO host used his main segment to educate his audience on “data brokers,” and how they obtain people’s information and online preferences to target them. Oliver spoke about how invasive it can be, and how the only time anything has ever been done about it was back in the 1980s, when a member of Congress was targeted.
Comcast is accepting applications for 300 virtual Inbound Sales (IBS) Representatives across the southeast region. Among the available positions, the company has openings for 50 bilingual representatives who must be fluent in English and Spanish. Comcast aims to onboard applicants in April and will continue through June. Inbound Sales Representatives...
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. After unsuccessfully trying to merge the wireless carrier corporate culture with the creativity of the movie and TV business, AT&T gave up and effectively spun off its media empire by letting its fairly recent WarnerMedia acquisition merge with Discovery, and then selling them as a new listed Warner Bros. Discovery entity.
People have used social media as a news source for years, and Snapchat hopes to make the most of that reality. As Axios reports, Snapchat has launched a Dynamic Stories test feature that lets media outlets automatically share news articles as Stories on the Discover platform through their existing RSS feeds. They don't need a specialist to create an app-friendly version, to put it another way. You can keep up with breaking world events (or the tabloids) when you're not posting your own content.
The Washington Commanders already have the U.S. House of Representatives and the NFL looking into how they run their organization. After Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission may join the list of powerful organizations investigating the football franchise. The Commanders have been dealing with a plethora of scandals and serious investigations...
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that its Robot Roadshow is landing in Las Vegas March 22 – 25, 2022. A Knightscope expert virtually attends each Roadshow landing, and visitors will have the opportunity to see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (“KSOC”) user interface in action and interact directly with each of the company’s autonomous security robots.
Tech regulation is coming whether the industry participates or not, according to Microsoft President Brad Smith. Companies might as well lean into those conversations now, he said in a keynote speech in Washington, D.C. The message came one day after Apple CEO Tim Cook gave a keynote warning of the...
Tim Cook said Tuesday that tech antitrust measures could "undermine privacy and security" as Apple continues to push back on competition regulations and proposals around the world by touting the company's commitment to protecting data. Speaking at a conference of privacy professionals in Washington, D.C., Cook warned of "profound" unintended...
Click here to read the full article. In our crowd-funded age, one might assume that being the founder of a nearly 40,000 member militia would confer advantages when it comes to raising cash online.
But for Stewart Rhodes — the Oath Keepers honcho charged with leading a seditious conspiracy to block, by force, the transfer of power from Donald Trump to president Joe Biden — appeals for help funding his legal defense fund have gone all but unanswered.
Rhodes was indicted just after the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurgency, and since Jan. 31 a banner headline at the top of...
Apple CEO Tim Cook made an impassioned plea Tuesday against looming U.S. and European regulations that could fundamentally change the App Store's model. Why it matters: Apple is feeling the heat as it may be forced to change longstanding policies it argues are best for user privacy and security. Driving...
April 12, 2022 - As technology continues to evolve and new modes of electronic communication are born, companies are faced with increased compliance challenges and heightened regulatory risks. With more employees working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant rise in the use of texts, chats and online meetings to conduct business. As a result, U.S. regulators are focused on ensuring that companies are properly monitoring and retaining employee communications, including any business-related texts and chat communications on personal devices.
Consumers and tech giants alike favor a federal privacy law, rather than the piecemeal approach of individual states passing their own laws – and the chair of the Federal Trade Commission says that now is the time to create one. She made her remarks at a global summit hosted...
AT&T Partner Solutions continues to innovate and empower our solution providers with new opportunities to help them reach more customers. Now, solution providers across all our channel programs can access our new multi-gig speeds with AT&T Business Fiber. This means AT&T Alliance Channel, AT&T Partner Exchange, and ACC Business solution providers can take advantage of an ultrafast and secure internet experience for their customers. With the 2-Gig and 5-Gig speed tiers, solution providers can help their customers improve digital experiences and expand growth.
Fiber internet is the next evolution in home internet, promising faster speeds and more reliable connections. Currently 43 percent of households in the U.S. have access to fiber internet, and the technology is gradually expanding into more and more areas. Here’s what you need to know about the growing network...
There are a myriad of opportunities to receive information and the news. If you are driving in your car, you can listen to traditional radio stations, such as NPR or Fox. In a newer car, you can plug in your smartphone and listen to your playlist via bluetooth or listen to built-in amenities channels, such as SiriusXM or Pandora. If you are carrying a laptop or Ipad, you can tune into legacy television channels, such as CBS or NBC, watch paid channels, such as ESPN or Netflix or hone into social media platforms, such as Facebook, TikTok or Twitter. Information is being delivered to you whether you are moving or stationary. But who owns these media companies? Who is piloting and directing the news to you and me? The answers were found at Harvard University via The Future of Media: Truth, Privacy, and Power project hosted by the Institute of Quantitative Social Science (IQSS), also at Harvard.
Comments / 0