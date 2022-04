Wayne County Farm Bureau hosted “Gases on the Farm” the first session in its new Safety Series on March 17 at Orrson Custom Farming in Apple Creek. More than 120 farmers attended to learn about gases on the arm and monitoring options that are affordable and easy to use. Did you know that manure gases can be fatal even around open pits? Risks vary with level of agitation, wind speed, humidity and other factors.

WAYNE COUNTY, OH ・ 19 DAYS AGO