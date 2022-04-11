ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former A.J. Terrell Teammate Visits Falcons: NFL Draft Tracker

By Falcon Report Staff
Falcon Report
 2 days ago

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Atlanta Falcons guide.

Terry Fontenot

Kyle Pitts

Garrett Wilson

APRIL 11 TERRELL'S TEAMMATE? The Falcons are meeting with Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr., according to Jordan Schultz .

Booth Jr. earned 1st-Team All-ACC honors in his junior season after recording 37 tackles and three interceptions.

If Booth Jr. became a Falcon, he would reunite with his college teammate A.J. Terrell, who played in the Tigers secondary with him back in 2019 when Terrell was a junior and Booth a freshman.

APRIL 11 PARTNER FOR PITTS? The Falcons are meeting with UCLA TE Greg Dulcich today and tomorrow. According to NFL Network, Dulcich has met with over half the league in the past month as he auditions for his new NFL home.

Dulcich logged 42 receptions for 725 yards and five touchdowns last season with the Bruins.

If Dulcich becomes a Falcon, he'll likely be involved in a lot of 2-TE sets with last year's top draft pick Kyle Pitts.

APRIL 10 MYJAI'S IN TOWN The Atlanta Falcons are meeting with Cincinnati defensive lineman Myjai Sanders.

Sanders, 23, recorded 41 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in his senior season at Cincy, where the team went undefeated in the regular season.

If Sanders were to be drafted by the Falcons, it would result in a return to the state where he played his final two years of high school football.

APRIL 8 A TRIO OF QUARTERBACKS

Malik Willis

Matt Corral

Sam Howell

The Falcons have scheduled visits with three of the top quarterbacks in the draft class ... Liberty's Malik Willis, Mississippi's Matt Corral and North Carolina's Sam Howell.

Willis, Corral and Howell are set to meet with a number of teams this month and could go anywhere from the top 10 to the end of Day 2. In a year where the quarterback class does not stack up to the year prior and with every team holding a veteran backup plan in place, there's no direct QB-team connections heading into the draft.

APRIL 5 THIBS TO ATL? The Atlanta Falcons are set to meet with Kayvon Thibodeaux on the west coast at some point before the draft, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson .

Thibodeaux is one of the best pass rushers in the draft class and has a decent chance to be off the board when the Falcons are on the clock at No. 8. However, if he fell, it appears the Falcons would have interest in the Oregon Duck.

MARCH 24 TWO REBELS VISITS ATLANTA The Falcons are set to use two of their top 30 visits for Ole Miss defensive back Jaylon Jones and defensive end Sam Williams, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson and Around The Block .

Jones recorded 25 tackles and an interception during his final season with the Rebels. He also has two return touchdowns in his career. Williams recorded 22.5 sacks in three seasons in Oxford, including 12.5 this season.

Jones and Williams are late-round prospects, and Jones could very well go undrafted, but it appears the Falcons are using their visits to canvas all stages of the draft rather than just the top.

Why Atlanta Should Draft Receiver With No. 8 pick (; 1:14)

Cam Newton Under Fire for Misogynistic Comments About Women Who 'Don't Know When to Be Quiet'

NFL player Cam Newton is facing backlash for comments about women he made during a podcast appearance this week. In the latest episode of Barstool Sports podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game, published over the weekend, the former Panthers quarterback recalled his upbringing, saying that his father, mother, and grandmother gave him a "perfect example" of what a man is — and what a woman should be.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Draft, ESPN 7-Round Mock - Would Dallas Cowboys Pick Tyler Linderbaum?

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have been conspicuously quiet at a time when most would expect them to be making moves to bolster several positions of need. After losing more players than they've gained Dallas will have to replenish its roster through the upcoming draft. While some mock drafts have the Cowboys taking a wide receiver with their first pick at No. 24, ESPN's most recent NFL mock draft has Dallas filling a need on the offensive line:
DALLAS, TX
The Game Haus

Minnesota Vikings 2022 NFL Draft Profile

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28, which means that The Game Haus will be debuting draft profiles for every team. Each NFL team will be evaluated heading into this year’s draft, as our staff recaps their last season, highlights their needs and pinpoints their potential 2022 NFL Draft targets. The Minnesota Vikings are the subject of today’s 2022 NFL Draft profile.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
