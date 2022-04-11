ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Immaculate Conception in Bloomfield to close, parishioners trying to appeal

By Kdka News Staff
 2 days ago

A group of parishioners in Bloomfield is appealing a decision by the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to close one church and to keep an older building open.

The diocese will close Immaculate Conception and keep the older building, St. Joseph, open.

A parishioner told NewsRadio KDKA's Marty Griffin it is St. Joseph that should be closed, based on an inspection.

“It calls out asbestos. It calls out mold. It calls out the fact that 80% of the structure needs total replacement,” she said.

Charles Goetz, Chief Facilities Officer for the Diocese, says there are no critical safety issues.

“Nobody is going to argue that the building is in perfect condition. Significant work needs to be done and it’s begun already. We certainly would not have left the church open if there was any immediate danger to anyone,” Goetz said.

The final Mass at Immaculate Conception is set for May 1st.

