Here's What Immanuel Quickley Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Raptors

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening.

The New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening by a score of 105-94.

Immanuel Quickley had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the win, and after the game he sent out a tweet.

The Knicks did not qualify for the postseason, so Sunday was their final game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

They finished with a 37-45 record in 82 games, which had them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

