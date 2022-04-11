Here's What Immanuel Quickley Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Raptors

Immanuel Quickley sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening by a score of 105-94.

Immanuel Quickley had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the win, and after the game he sent out a tweet.

The Knicks did not qualify for the postseason, so Sunday was their final game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

They finished with a 37-45 record in 82 games, which had them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

