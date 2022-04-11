WATCH: Ben Simmons At Practice On Monday

Ben Simmons was seen on the court at practice for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. The All-Star forward came over in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season, but has not played yet this year.

Simmons came over to the Nets in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this year, but has yet to play in a game so far this season.

The 25-year-old is a three-time NBA All-Star, and was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the 76ers.

The Nets finished their season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record.

They will play the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in Brooklyn on Tuesday for the play-in tournament.

