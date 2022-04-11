ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Ben Simmons At Practice On Monday

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Ben Simmons was seen on the court at practice for the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. The All-Star forward came over in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season, but has not played yet this year.

On Monday, Ben Simmons was seen on the court at practice for the Brooklyn Nets (in a video shared by SNY's Nets Videos).

Simmons came over to the Nets in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this year, but has yet to play in a game so far this season.

The 25-year-old is a three-time NBA All-Star, and was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the 76ers.

The Nets finished their season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record.

They will play the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in Brooklyn on Tuesday for the play-in tournament.

