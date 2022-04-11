ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disease Outbreaks In Ukraine Could Be A Less Visible Impact Of War

By Catherine Caruso
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused widespread devastation through the country, and the health consequences could extend far beyond the effects of...

WKRC

WHO: The war in Ukraine could make the pandemic worse

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Yet another tragedy could come out of the war in Ukraine. The World Health Organization now says it could make the pandemic even worse. Cases in the country are down, but there’s significant risk there will be more severe cases and deaths due to low vaccination rates in Ukraine.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cheddar News

Fears Ukraine War Could Lead to Rise in COVID-19, Other Infectious Diseases

As the Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, medical experts are worried conditions in active warzones will exacerbate the current pandemic — or even give rise to other contagions. Dr. Daniel Fagbuyi, a war veteran and former Obama administration biodefense appointee, joined Cheddar News to discuss the ongoing danger of COVID-19 on top of the war, as well as the potential for new variants to emerge. "I mean just large volumes of people definitely is a breeding ground. That's the worst case," he said. "Two things don't mix: war-conflict and a virus, a potential pandemic virus."
WORLD
Reuters

Italy reports 83,643 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 169 deaths

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Italy reported 83,643 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 28,368 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 169 from 115. Italy has registered 161,032 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
Person
Kate White
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid variant one of most infectious diseases ever seen, says expert

An expert says a new variant of Covid-19 is one of the most infectious diseases the world has ever seen and he says almost everyone is going to catch it. Professor Adrian Esterman, an epidemiologist and biostatistican, says the variant is up to six times more transmissible than the original strain of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

What should vaccinated people expect from BA.2?

Vaccinated individuals might have a milder experience with the BA.2 variant compared to unvaccinated people, an infectious disease expert recently told the Deseret News. Driving the news: Dr. Robert Quigley, an infectious disease expert and senior vice president of International SOS, a leading medical and security services company, told the Deseret News in an email that vaccinated people will likely experience more mild COVID-19 cases of the BA.2 variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Why COVID-19 Cases May Continue to Decline in the United States

New COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths and hospitalizations, continue to decline in the United States. Experts say this trend could stifle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases this summer. They say the United States’ vaccination rate and the number of cases here during the Omicron have built up a healthy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
