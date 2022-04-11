April 23: Earth Day Wildlife Corridor Cleanup

The $87 million wildlife crossing planned in Agoura Hills is about to become a reality.The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife crossing will break ground on what will eventually be the world's largest wildlife crossing on April 22, which is also Earth Day.The crossing is designed to become a safe passage for wildlife to cross above the eight lanes of the busy 101 Freeway at Liberty Canyon Road in Agoura Hills. Construction will commence this summer, and is expected to be completed sometime next year.The population of the Santa Monica Mountains' native mountain lions, particularly the famous photo of P-22 with the Hollywood...

AGOURA HILLS, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO