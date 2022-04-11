ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree trimmer found dead in Studio City identified

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – The tree trimmer found dead in Studio City Saturday has been identified.

The coroner identified the tree trimmer as 70-year-old David Cerigioni.

Emergency officials responded to 3363 North Coldwater Canyon Drive on Saturday after Cerigioni was found hanging upside down 50 feet above the ground.

A truck-mounted ladder, rope and harness system was used to get the man’s body down.

Cerigioni died at the scene.

"Though energized electrical wires were in or near the tree, their role, if any, in the man's death is presently unknown," said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

