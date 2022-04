At the end of March, PlayStation dropped the news that their two subscription services were merging to form an all-new PlayStation Plus. Ever since, gamers haven’t been able to stop themselves from comparing the proposed service to its competitor, Xbox Game Pass. Aside from being hosted on competing consoles, there are several differences between the two services. The two features which many players are focused on, are that PlayStation has promised around 700 games compared to Xbox’s variable number, which has been everything from 100 to 500. On the other hand, Xbox adds games to the service as they are released, something PlayStation has said it won’t be offering.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO