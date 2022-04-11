ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

FOX21 Storm Team: Wind gusts to near 100mph Tuesday

By Robert Hahn
KXRM
KXRM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QoGeZ_0f5uNY7d00

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Red Flag Warning continues across much of southern Colorado through Tuesday evening. The combination of very strong winds, low humidity and dry conditions is causing very high to extreme fire danger across the area. Any fire that develops in these conditions has the potential to grow and spread incredibly fast. Please try and avoid any activities that could potentially spark a fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVGf3_0f5uNY7d00

As the nose of an approaching jetstream heads into Colorado early Tuesday morning two things will happen. Snow will increase and become heavy along and west of the Continental Divide, creating dangerous travel conditions and the wind will increase over the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgJ8D_0f5uNY7d00

The increasing wind overnight will become quite strong initially over the slopes of the Wet and Sangre de Cristo mountains. These winds will continue into Tuesday evening from the mountains out into the plains. A High Wind Warning remains in effect through this evening for the continuation of strong and potentially damaging winds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUtFn_0f5uNY7d00

The evolution of the strong wind can be seen in the slideshow below. Use the arrows to advance forward or backward in time. Multiple computer simulations have strong wind from around 25,000′ in the atmosphere accelerating down to the surface in the High Wind Warning area between 2 am and 11am Tuesday. Some of the gusts may approach 100mph.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gZAG_0f5uNY7d00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENNPM_0f5uNY7d00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QOkUv_0f5uNY7d00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pD34G_0f5uNY7d00

The wind will spread east over the plains Tuesday morning and while they won’t be as strong as areas near the foothills, widespread gusts between 45-60mph are expected and a few gusts may near 70mph. Blowing dust may occur due to ongoing drought conditions and high-profile vehicles and semi-trucks traveling north/south are at risk of tipping over in the strong wind.

Some of the wind gusts seen so far on Tuesday:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451pqu_0f5uNY7d00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YATVP_0f5uNY7d00

Tuesday night a cold front will move south over the plains, bringing a change in wind direction, much colder air and the possibility of scattered snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. Moisture east of the continental divide doesn’t appear to be particularly heavy, but isolated mountain areas east of the Divide could pick up a quick inch or two of snow. Anything over the plains is expected to remain light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fk3eU_0f5uNY7d00

Into early Wednesday morning, snow along the continental Divide and western slope will be wind driven and heavy with some areas possibly getting between one and two feet of snow for places like Vail Pass, Tin Cup and Crested Butte. Travel could be dangerous and you should prepare for winter travel conditions if heading west.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvixF_0f5uNY7d00

Temperatures on the back side of the storm Wednesday will be 25-30 degrees colder than Tuesday and wind gusts around 40mph will help it feel even colder. Fire danger will remain high, even with the temperature drop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uz1IA_0f5uNY7d00

Conditions will begin to improve Thursday with the best days of the next week coming Friday and Saturday. Get the FOX21 Storm Team 7Day Forecast .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Mandatory evacuations in Fort Lyon

UPDATE: Highway 194 through Fort Lyon to Highway 287 is back open, according to Colorado State Patrol. UPDATE: The fire near Fort Lyon is now estimated at several thousand acres, according to U.S. Forest Service. A Wildland Task Force with engines from Arapahoe and Douglas County just departed from Castle Rock to help. UPDATE: 145 […]
FORT LYON, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Crested Butte, CO
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vail Pass#Temperature#Wind Direction#Tin Cup#Extreme Weather#The Continental Divide#Sangre De Cristo
Daily Voice

Line Of Severe Storms Will Bring Downpours, Strong Winds, Possible Isolated Tornadoes

Potentially severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts will sweep through the region on the final day of the winter season on Saturday, March 19. "The threat will stem from an area of low pressure and its associated cold front that will march eastward through the Ohio Valley and Northeast through the day Saturday and into the evening hours Saturday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT
KCBD

Another storm system with plenty of wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another storm system with plenty of wind, dust, and elevated fire danger is moving over the South Plains. Winds will remain strong into the late-night hours and diminish by mid-day tomorrow. As the system moves out it will leave cooler temperatures in its wake with lows...
LUBBOCK, TX
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Rain, storms, winds move in Friday

CINCINNATI — Goodbye, 70s and sunshine. Hello, rain and storms. Temperatures tumble quickly as we get into the weekend. Friday morning is mild and dry with temperatures hitting the mid 60s just after lunchtime. The rain arrives mid afternoon as a storm center moves into the Ohio Valley. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy