Cincinnati, OH

Fiona the hippo is going to be a big sister!

By Katie Shatsby
 1 day ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Fiona, Cincinnati Zoo’s world-famous hippo, is going to be a big sister!

According to the Cincinnati Zoo , Fiona’s mother Bibi is pregnant.

The zoo dropped several hints on social media and then announced on Monday that Bibi is expecting.

“The hippo team is excited and also nervous,” said Eric Byrd, manager of Cincinnati Zoo’s Africa team.  “As most people know, Bibi’s first baby, Fiona, was born six weeks premature and wouldn’t have survived without the intervention of her human caregivers . We are hoping for a full-term pregnancy and will be doing everything we can to support Bibi.”

Reproductive physiologists at the zoo are working with the hippo team to ensure Bibi has a healthy pregnancy. Bibi has already started on hormone supplements. The team plans to perform regular ultrasounds to monitor the baby as well.

Tucker, the 18-year-old hippo that arrived in September 2021, was immediately enamored with 23-year-old Bibi right away said the zoo.

“We weren’t planning to welcome a baby this soon, but nature found a way and ignored our calendar,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch.  “Most forms of contraception, in hippos or humans, is not 100% reliable.  The dose that was previously effective for Bibi did not prevent pregnancy this time.”

For more information, visit www.cincinnatizoo.org .

