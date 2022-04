Praise God! James C. Oakley, Jr. passed from this earthly life on March 20th and is now perfectly healed and singing in the heavenly choir. Jim lived his faith every day. As a financial adviser, Jim was passionate about providing services for his clients in a truthful and honest manner. Many discussions about God, faith, and scriptures took place at his business which brought to light a common bond. And in his mind, there was only one true translation of the Bible – the original King James version. He considered a great many of his clients to be close friends.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 20 DAYS AGO