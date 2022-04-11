Local home plates found in the Bay State: Shnurbles, brambles and bread in a can

We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A former cyber security expert in Needham found a sweet new career path as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Liaron Gal started making chocolate as a hobby with a pastry class in 2007. During the pandemic, Gal said she struggled to find a little balance...
This isn't alarming at all. Two nights-in-a-row, stealth bombers have been spotted flying over Marblehead, Illinois. Wonder why?. Kudos to WCIL Scanner Radio on Facebook for catching this extreme aerial event. For the record, the stealth bombers in question are a part of the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air...
Geologists at the University of New Hampshire identified a 12,000-year-old Woolly Mammoth tooth that was caught off the shore of Plum Island in Newburyport, Massachusetts. The tooth was found this past December by Captain Tim Rider while he was dredging for scallops, according to NECN. According to the New England...
As New England was one of the first places to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a surprise that Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island are home to some really old restaurants and pubs. The Jameson Tavern in Freeport, Maine, for example. Or, Boston's Warren Tavern....
If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder' is likely a phrase you've heard dozens of times. The general meaning of that phrase is that while one person may view something as unsightly, another could find it stunning. So to any of our friends in the small, hard-working town of Howland, Maine, this isn't personal. According to the website Travel A Lot, the small town of just over 1,000 people has been deemed the 'ugliest' in the entire state.
Nearly two dozen dogs are up for adoption after they were surrendered by their owners in Worcester County, Massachusetts. The MSPCA says 23 Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs are looking for a home. The dogs were given to the organization on March 7 after the initial owner lost his home. The organization said...
The owners of a B&B have won a court battle to stop their neighbours blocking the view from their £1.25 million country home by building a horse training facility. Richard and Trudy Howell, who run the Little Norris guesthouse on their farm in North Huish, Devon, have been at loggerheads with Craig and Jasbir Collins for nearly three years.
Sometimes it's nice to get out to eat rather than staying in and cooking. Going out to eat puts you in a different atmosphere, and allows you not to have any dishes to clean up when you finish eating.
Michaels’s career included stints at WMUR-TV in Manchester, N.H., WHDH-TV and WBZ-TV in Boston, and the Weather Channel. The family of longtime Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels announced Wednesday that she had died. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved...
St. Patrick's Day is here and Massachusetts is ready to celebrate. After a long two years of pandemic life, it looks for the first time Massachusetts residents will get to celebrate March 17 in a proper way for the first time since 2019. While St. Patrick's Day is traditionally an...
A $1 million lottery ticket was claimed Monday after being sold at a 7-Eleven in Quincy. The ticket, which was for the game $4,000,000 Spectacular, was the highest winning ticket sold or claimed in the commonwealth Monday. The winner chose the cash option for $650,000 before taxes. There were also...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle. Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.
In Rhode Island, almost one person out of five claims Italian ancestry; thus, the establishment of many Italian restaurants in Providence is not surprising. Here are Providence’s top five popular Italian restaurants.
Passengers on a JetBlue airplane were reportedly stranded after the Worcester Airport gate crew went…
The bizarre annual wife carrying race took place today in Dorking, with dozens of pairs traversing their way through one of the nation’s most unique events. The 14th UK Wife Carrying Race sees two person teams, one carried and one doing the carrying, race 380 metres around the town over hay bails and while the crowd throws buckets of water at them.
