Maine State

Understanding the American marten could aid conservation, but habitat loss threatens its existence

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORONO — The American marten is more than just Maine’s cutest carnivore. The marten, which is prevalent throughout the state’s forests, can tell scientists a lot about the population dynamics of a number of other mammals, but forest disruptions and climate change threaten the species’...

Related
natureworldnews.com

An Entirely New Species Found in a Critically Compromised Ecosystem

Researchers working in one of the world's most biodiverse and fragile habitats have identified Castela senticosa, a new plant species that they propose to be classified as endangered. During a study to document the flora of the Martin Garcia mountain range in the Dominican Republic, the plant, which grows like...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Spinosaurus: Largest prehistoric predator was ‘water-loving’ dinosaur which swam to hunt fish

Spinosaurus, the biggest known predatory dinosaur, was a “water-loving” carnivore that swam after its prey while fully submerged, according to new research.Palaeontologists have long thought the late Cretaceous giant – which stretched more than ten average adult men in length – hunted water-dwelling creatures but whether it would swim or simply snap up its prey from the shallows was a matter of debate.A new paper published in Nature by a group of palaeontologists drew on research into the bone density of swimming species to determine that the spinosaurus would indeed have headed underwater to hunt.A team led by Dr Nizar...
WILDLIFE
pewtrusts.org

In Puerto Rico, Flooding and Loss of Coastal Habitat Are Top Conservation Concerns

Puerto Rico’s residents say flooding, erosion, and loss of wetlands and other coastal habitats are among the most important threats the island’s government should prioritize in coastal resource planning, according to a survey by the island’s Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER). About 125 people, including...
ENVIRONMENT
Freethink

World’s largest bee, thought to be extinct, found in Indonesia

In 1859, while exploring the remote island of Bacan in the North Moluccas, Indonesia, the renowned naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace made an astounding discovery: the Megachile pluto — the world’s largest bee. Wallace described the bee, which is about four times the size of a honeybee, as a “large black wasp-like insect, with immense jaws like a stag-beetle.” But for more than a century, that was the only known sighting of the Megachile pluto, and some feared that deforestation had rendered the giant insect extinct.
WILDLIFE
allthatsinteresting.com

Cats And Foxes In Australia Are Killing 2.6 Billion Animals Every Year — Driving Many Species To Extinction

Domestic and feral cats along with invasive foxes have contributed to the extinction of at least 25 mammals native to Australia. When foxes were introduced into the Australian wilderness in 1845, they were released for leisurely sport hunting. Cats, meanwhile, have given millions of Aussies unconditional companionship. According to new research, however, the two predators kill 2.6 billion animals per year — driving many species to extinction.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

New Magic Mushroom Species Discovered In Australian Wilderness

Deep in the Australian wilderness, there lies a new species of magic mushroom — scientists just aren't sure exactly where. The mysterious mushroom was recently discovered by Dr Alistair McTaggart, a fungal genetics researcher at the University of Queensland, while sifting through soil samples taken from Kakadu and Litchfield National Parks in Australia’s Northern Territory.
WILDLIFE
Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
ANIMALS
KTVZ

A dinosaur bigger than T. rex swam and hunted its prey underwater

It’s long been thought that dinosaurs were land lubbers — terrestrial creatures that steered largely clear of water. A groundbreaking discovery in 2014 of a Spinosaurus with features that pointed to an aquatic lifestyle — retracted nostrils, short hind legs, a finlike tail and paddle-like feet — challenged that view.
WILDLIFE
BBC

First giant Galapagos tortoises born at Crocodiles of the World

Giant Galapagos tortoises have been successfully bred in a British zoo for the first time. The two newborns were fathered by 70-year-old Dirk, who first arrived in the UK in the 1960s and is described as being in "peak physical condition". He bred with mother Charlie, 21, in November at...
ANIMALS
scitechdaily.com

Tree Rings Reveal Europe’s Beech Forests Under Considerable Threat From Climate Change

Tree ring analyses reveal growth declines over recent decades / Researchers expect further, even drastic declines, especially in southern Europe. Beech forests in Europe are severely threatened by climate change, particularly in southern European countries, but also in central Europe. Models project severe beech growth declines over the next 70 years – ranging from 20 percent to perhaps more than 50 percent depending on the climate change scenario and the region in question. “We expect high productivity declines due to increased drought severity, especially at the southern limits of the beech’s distribution range,” said Dr. Edurne Martinez del Castillo from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU). She warns that this will seriously affect both the environment and forestry and urgently recommends that measures be taken to adapt the forests. Furthermore, beech forests are crucial stores of carbon dioxide. The models are based on tree ring analyses from all over Europe using well-established climate scenarios. The study was funded by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation and has now been published in Communications Biology.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Citizen divers aid understanding of fish in the Salish Sea

Hundreds of fish species live in the Salish Sea, and many face a number of threats. Monitoring the health of these fish populations is crucial. But with nearly 5,000 miles of coastline and more than 400 islands, it's no small task. Historically, monitoring fish populations has included fishery catch data,...
WILDLIFE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Fewer Americans are hunting, and that raises questions about funding conservation

Gun and ammunition sales in the U.S. have skyrocketed in recent years. And although it may come as a surprise, this trend has supported conservation activities. That’s because every firearm and bullet produced or imported into the U.S. is subject to an excise tax dedicated to wildlife conservation and restoration. In 1998, these taxes generated […] The post Commentary: Fewer Americans are hunting, and that raises questions about funding conservation appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
AGRICULTURE
Bangor Daily News

As America’s farmland changes hands, we face an impending crisis

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Anthony Pahnke is the vice president of Family Farm Defenders and an associate professor of international relations at San Francisco State University. This column...
AGRICULTURE
Bangor Daily News

2 bald eagles in Maine test positive for avian flu

Two American bald eagles tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in Maine, the United States Department of Agriculture has confirmed. Both cases were detected on April 6. One was in Lincoln County and the other was in York County. Two bald eagles also tested positive for the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

