ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Suspect in felony vandalism incidents arrested after eluding deputies

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fx9I6_0f5uMhDv00

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A man wanted in connection to a series of vandalisms and disturbances was arrested Sunday morning after eluding deputies.

33-year-old Roman J. Riojas was being sought by deputies since April 8 after receiving reports of threatening phone calls to a residence in the 500 S. block of 52 nd E. Rojas was reported as making verbal threats of physical harm over the phone to the resident and shortly after showing up at the residence, throwing rocks toward the property and causing a disturbance. That evening, just after midnight, Riojas was observed by the homeowner outside of the residence breaking bottles and smashing the windows of a vehicle causing over $2000 in damage. Riojas fled the area before deputies could intercept him.

On the morning of April 9, deputies took a report of smashed windows in a vehicle at a residence on the 5000 N. block of Marbrissa Ln. Deputies had previously responded to that location for domestic disturbances involving Riojas, resulting in a protection order prohibiting him from being at or contacting victims who lived there. At that time, Riojas had not been located by deputies and served the order.

Deputies continued searching for Riojas in connection to the incidents at both 52 nd E. and Marbrissa Ln, but he was not located until Sunday morning around 10 a.m. when neighbors saw him parked on Marbrissa Ln. and called dispatch. An arriving deputy spotted Riojas driving on Marbrissa Ln. and attempted to stop him, but he fled at a high rate of speed. Riojas reached speeds near 70 mph, running a stop sign and driving into the oncoming traffic lane to avoid tire deflation devices before deputies quickly discontinued their pursuit out of safety concerns for the public.  Area law enforcement was notified to be on the lookout for Riojas.

A short while later, Idaho State Police troopers intercepted Riojas near a relative’s residence in the Shelley area and were able to take him into custody. ISP Troopers transferred Riojas to a deputy, who after getting a medical clearance at the hospital transported him to the Bonneville County Jail. During transport, Riojas attempted to injure himself with seatbelts in both the ISP and Bonneville County Sheriff’s vehicles resulting in deputies transferring him to the medical clearance and jail restrained in an ambulance from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

Riojas was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony malicious injury to property and issued a citation for misdemeanor eluding. Additional charges on Riojas relating to phone harassment, stalking and domestic battery as part of this series of incidents are still pending.

The post Suspect in felony vandalism incidents arrested after eluding deputies appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Deputies search for woman accused of committing domestic violence

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is searching for a woman accused of several crimes. According to the sheriff’s office, Triniti Redfern, 22, of Pueblo West is wanted on a warrant for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and domestic violence. If you know where she is, call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
Idaho State Journal

Two local residents charged with felony drug possession following two separate incidents

Two local residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following two separate incidents in the Gate City area. Austin Lane Christensen, 25, of Chubbuck, faces one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident began to unfold after a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a silver passenger car exit a gas station parking lot and...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local women facing felony charges for attacking law enforcement officers in separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two local women are facing prison time if convicted of allegedly striking law enforcement officers in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Carol Leah Johnnie, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer following an incident that began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Pocatello police were dispatched to a home one the 200 block of South Third Avenue after a...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonneville County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Bonneville County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local men facing up to life in prison if convicted of meth, fentanyl charges

Two local men face up to life in prison after police say they were found to have been trafficking about four pounds of methamphetamine and possessed over 4,000 fentanyl pills in East Idaho recently. Levi Jerome McGraw, 31, American Falls and Derek Matthew Ross, 40, of Pocatello, have both been charged with felonies for trafficking meth and possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, with the intent to deliver following a traffic stop on Interstate 15 just south of Inkom on Sunday, according to police and...
POCATELLO, ID
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Deflation
Times Leader

Police seek wanted woman

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police are seeking information on a wanted woman, whose last residence is listed as the WoodSpring Suites on Bear Creek Blvd. Josephine M. Oney, 31, is wanted for retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and paraphranalia possession. Oney is listed at 5 feet, 4 inches...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeowner finds large bag of meth in front yard

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A homeowner called Lynnwood police after he found a strange package in his front yard Tuesday that turned out to be a bag of drugs. The man at the home in the 3300 block of 177th Place South told police that when he got home, he saw what he described as a “bag of crystals” wrapped in plastic sitting in his front yard.
LYNNWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy