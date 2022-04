Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ortega led off in each of the Cubs' first three games against right-handers, but Tuesday's omission from the lineup suggests he may be in a platoon role this season. Clint Frazier is covering leadoff duties on Tuesday and Ian Happ (knee) is replacing Ortega in left field while batting eighth.

