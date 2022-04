Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia has been scratched from the starting lineup for Monday's matchup against right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Los Angeles Angels. Garcia was initially lined up in the cleanup spot as the Marlins' designated hitter for Monday's interleague opener. Garrett Cooper is now at DH for Miami and Jesus Aguilar is on cleanup duty. This is the first time Garcia has been held out of the lineup through the first four games.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO