Cleveland Guardians infielder Andres Gimenez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's interleague game against left-hander Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds. Gimenez homered, tripled, and drove in 3 runs on Tuesday, but he is taking a seat against a lefty on Wednesday. The Guardians also held him out of the lineup in their only other game against a starting southpaw this season. Ernie Clement is starting on second base in place of Gimenez and hitting seventh.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO