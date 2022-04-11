ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why a White Easter May Change Plans this Year in Twin Falls

By Jeff
 3 days ago
The snow has come, and it feels closer to Christmas or Thanksgiving today than it does Easter. Most people associate April with rain, warmer weather, and flowers beginning to bloom, but in Idaho, it means snow, wind, and up and down weather. The snow has rolled into the Magic Valley and...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
95.7 KEZJ

Unlimited Jumping at Jump Time in Twin Falls

With many kids out of school today, parents will be looking for a way to get them out of the house. One great way to do that is to take them to Jump Time. For St. Patty's Day, they are having a special for only $17 you can have unlimited jumping time for the whole day. Don't miss your chance to get some exercise, wear the kids out, and have some fun for as long as your heart desires.
95.7 KEZJ

Wind Project Planned for Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A company developing a wind farm project in the Magic Valley announced this week a second project for Twin Falls County. Magic Valley Energy LLC, part of LS Power, announced the beginning planning phase for the Salmon Falls Wind Energy Project for southern Twin Falls County. This is the second wind energy project the company is working on in addition to the Lava Wind Energy Project near Shoshone, Dietrich, and the Hunt area. Magic Valley Energy said it is in the process of talking with federal, state, and local entities on the Salmon Falls project. According to the company website, a map of the impacted area shows the project would span along Salmon Falls Creek north on federal land from the dam to E 3200 North with some portions extending west towards Hollister. The proposed project is expected to generate 800 megawatts of electricity. "The Salmon Falls proposal is uniquely situated at the confluence of a number of key siting characteristics, including favorable wind resources, availability of suitable land, compatibility with existing land uses, a general absence of sensitive biological resources, and proximity to existing and future planned high voltage transmission lines to deliver the wind energy to market," said the company in a statement this week. The company is aiming at construction to start in 2024, if the project is approved. According to the company, construction of the project would create hundreds of jobs, 20 permanent jobs, and contribute an estimated $46 million in tax revenue during construction. Magic Valley Energy is in the approval process for the Lava Wind Project, a 1,000 megawatt proposal that would construct 400 wind turbines. LS Power, the parent company, also list a transmission line, Southwest Intertie Project North (SWIP), project on its website that would extend from Jerome County, Idaho south to Nevada.
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

COLD CASE: The Suspicious Case Of Kevin Bowman Of Twin Falls ID

Kevin Jay Bowman has been missing for nearly 12 years. In October of 2010, he packed up some belongings, bought a car, and drove south, never to be heard from again. A cold case is defined as an "unsolved criminal investigation which remains open pending the discovery of new evidence." One of Twin Falls' oldest cold cases may not involve any criminal activity whatsoever, but the story of Kevin Bowman is still shrouded in mystery.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Event Center in Downtown Twin Falls Burns Down

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews from across Southern Idaho were called to a major structure fire in downtown Twin Falls Tuesday morning. According to Josh Palmer, spokesperson for the City of Twin Falls, crews were called out to the Radio Rondevoo Event Center on Main Street at just after 7:30 a.m. Multiple fire agencies were also called out as the fire progressed throughout the morning. More than 100 firefighters were believed to have arrived on scene. Streets surrounding the area where shut down. Four ladder trucks poured thousands of gallons on the blaze to keep it from spreading to adjacent buildings. None of the nearby structures were severely damaged, according to Twin Falls Fire Department. The Old Towne Lodge, located behind the event center, had to be evacuated and residents were relocated to the nearby Post Office. The city is working with local emergency services to help a several residents that were displaced by the fire whose units were damaged by high heat and smoke. The remaining residents were allowed back inside at around noon time. The Twin Falls Fire Department said fire crews were able to get the blaze under control at around 11 a.m. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. A large number of fire crews and equipment arrived to provide mutual aid.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

TWIN FALLS CITY: Controlled Burn At Canyon Rim Ponds (April 6)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-People may notice smoke this week as crews plan to burn vegetation along sediment ponds in the northeast part of Twin Falls this week. The City of Twin Falls said city workers will start burning at the ponds near Meadow Ridge Circle and the Canyon Rim Trail near Shoshone Falls starting April 6, if the weather allows. The burning will happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The burning will get rid of excess vegetation that grows around the sediment ponds. " Sediment ponds allow sediment and organic material to separate from the water before it is released into the river. The process helps to significantly reduce the City of Twin Falls’ impact on the Snake River ecosystem," said the city.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear May Have Killed Llama and Sheep in North Idaho

NAPLES, Idaho (KLIX)-A grizzly bear is suspected of killing two domestic animals in the Panhandle Region of Idaho earlier this week. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers were called to a home near Naples in Boundary County where a llama and sheep was killed on the evening of April 5. The owner told officers that he had seen a bear in the area around the time of the attack but couldn't tell if it was a black bear or grizzly bear. Officers were able to quickly find tracks and confirmed a grizzly bear had been in the area. Idaho Fish and Game said officers have placed live traps on the private property to capture the bear if it does return to the area. If the animal is caught it will be examined to see if its been subject to previous study or is a unknown bear. If it is relocated to another area a GPS collar will be placed on it to monitor its movements, according to Idaho Fish and Game.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

6 Things You Need to Do in Twin Falls this Easter Weekend

It is officially Easter this weekend and with it comes tons of activities and events. Unfortunately, the weather has not cooperated, so events like Animal Days at the Burley Straw Maze have been rescheduled. There is still a ton to do though, and much to get to this weekend as many of us spend time with our families and enjoy Easter and all that it brings. Here are some of the events and deals taking place this Easter weekend in the Magic Valley.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Twin Falls May Have a Homeless Person Problem

Twin Falls is a beautiful place to live, with nice people, plenty of jobs, and overall a safe town. There is plenty to do for a town this size, and it is a great place to raise a family. Driving around though, you may not notice at first, but the longer you live here you begin to notice that the population is growing. The population of the people living here is growing, but that is not what this article is referencing. The homeless population seems to be growing, and it raises the question, does Twin Falls have a homeless problem?
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Canal Company Moves Up Water Delivery Date

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Irrigators with the Twin Falls Canal Company will get water earlier than originally scheduled this month. The Twin Falls Canal Company announced, under current circumstances, water users will get water by April 18, to "accommodate the needs of the water users and to meet with crop demands." General Manager Jay Barlogi said after the last few days of warm weather and windy conditions the Canal Co. decided it was necessary to move up the delivery date a week from the original delivery date of April 18. The Twin Falls Canal Company originally decided to delay the delivery date under the current water conditions, which are less than perfect as much of Southern Idaho is facing continued drought.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Beans & Brews Twin Falls/Jerome Permanently Closed?

SPECULATION: Sings point to the Beans and Brews locations in Twin Falls and Jerome possibly being permanently closed. We don't know exactly when it happened, but many people on social media claimed to have been to Beans & Bews as late as Tuesday, only to find them closed Wednesday. And after a little bit of searching, it appears as though this could be a permanent situation.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

9 Reasons to Dread Spring Beginning in Twin Falls

The snow has melted, the weather is getting warmer and it appears that winter is ending. Birds are out, bugs are returning, and the sun is shining most days again. The first day of spring was Sunday, and officially it is here. While there will still be cold days mixed in, we can celebrate another winter coming to an end. While most are happy that spring is here, some negatives come with it and maybe we shouldn't be as happy as we are. Here are a few reasons to dread the beginning of spring.
WIFR

Plan ahead for fun, local activities this Easter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a two year hiatus local businesses are getting in spirit of the Easter season by bringing back community events like egg hunts and festivals. First Northern Credit Union hosts a free, family-friendly Easter festival from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 104 North Show Place Drive in Rockford. Egg hunts are held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. followed by activities, hot dogs and beverages and of course, pictures with the Easter bunny.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

8 Activities to Do During Spring Break this Year in Twin Falls

Spring break begins this weekend, and many parents will be looking for ways to keep their children active, entertained, and out of the house. While many kids will want to stay inside and play video games, sleep, or binge-watch something on Netflix, there are many options to keep them busy during the break. Here are some ideas and deals to help entertain them day-to-day.
