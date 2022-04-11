ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Consumers fears about inflation increase over past month, study says

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpTWN_0f5uM1Qm00

April 11 (UPI) -- Consumers are experiencing a record-high fear about climbing prices as inflation concerns continue around the country, according to a new study released Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.

The survey, taken in March, showed while anxiety over inflation in the medium term decreased, short-term inflation worries are currently at high levels. A median of those participating in the survey see inflation rising to 6.6% next year from 6% they saw in February.

Over the next three years, though, they expect to see inflation decrease to 3.7%.

"The decline in medium-term expectations was driven by respondents with no college education and with annual household incomes under $50,000," the study said. "Disagreement across respondents (as measured by the difference between the 75th and 25th percentiles of inflation expectations) increased at both horizons to new series highs."

Consumers said they expect rent prices to rise 10.2% in a year, medical care by 9.6% and gas prices by 9.6%. The respondents said, though, they saw the cost of college decreasing 8.5%.

As far as the labor market, consumers are expected their earnings to grow at about 3% but see their household income fall 0.2% in March to 3%. The survey said that is the lowest level for household finances since August 2021.

The median expected increase in household spending increased 1.3 points from last month to 7.7% for next year.

"The increase, the largest month-to-month increase in the series, was broad based but was largest for respondents with a college degree and with annual household incomes above $100,000," the survey said.

"Perceptions of credit access compared to a year ago deteriorated in March, with more respondents finding it harder to obtain credit now than a year ago. Expectations about future credit availability deteriorated as well, with more respondents expecting that it will be harder to obtain credit in the year ahead."

Comments / 2

Glen Heywood
1d ago

this article is more proof journalism is dead in America as they try to spin the inflation problem by pushing a flat out lie

Reply
2
Related
Axios

Get ready for a nasty inflation report

A new inflation reading is due out Tuesday morning, and it looks to be a doozy. The Consumer Price Index for March will reflect the surge in energy prices tied to the war in Ukraine, which is likely to push the headline number to yet another multi-decade high. Why it...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#College Education
Footwear News

Consumer Inflation Fears Hit a New High in March As Spending Slows

Click here to read the full article. Consumers are expressing growing concern over rising costs due to inflation. Consumers in March said they expect inflation to grow 6.6% over the next year, according to the March 2022 survey of consumer expectations from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data. This expectation is higher than the 6% growth over a year expected as of February. In the short term, median inflation uncertainty reached a series high. Meanwhile, the median expectation for inflation three years down the line decreased to 3.7% from 3.8% in February. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Is a Monthly Check Coming Due to High Gas Prices?

Gas prices have been soaring -- will the government step in?. Gas prices have risen sharply since the start of the Ukraine conflict. Now, lawmakers are discussing a stimulus payment to help consumers cover their gas costs. It's hardly a secret that inflation has caused the general cost of living...
BUSINESS
BBC

Warning millions would struggle if cash phased out

Ten million people would struggle to cope in a cashless society even though only 17% of payments are now made with notes and coins, a report has found. Going cashless would make budgeting difficult and would be a "major inconvenience" to another 15 million, the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) found.
PERSONAL FINANCE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
331K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy