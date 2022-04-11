Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Little River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Little River, southeastern McCurtain, northern Franklin, western Bowie, northern Morris, northern Titus and Red River Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 944 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Idabel to 6 miles southwest of Hagansport. Movement was northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, De Kalb, Bogata, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Wilkerson, Dalby Springs, Arkinda, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Garvin, Moon, Cerrogordo, Spring Hill, Beaverdams and Lydia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0