ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 10:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mojave, CA
County
Kern County, CA
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wind Advisory
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Little River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Little River Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Little River, southeastern McCurtain, northern Franklin, western Bowie, northern Morris, northern Titus and Red River Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 944 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Idabel to 6 miles southwest of Hagansport. Movement was northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, De Kalb, Bogata, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Wilkerson, Dalby Springs, Arkinda, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Garvin, Moon, Cerrogordo, Spring Hill, Beaverdams and Lydia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Corson BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Corson County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Madison; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Madison and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair and Cherokee. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 920 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving into the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Berryville Stilwell... Eureka Springs Lowell... Farmington Prairie Grove... Elkins Tontitown... Bethel Heights West Fork... Lincoln Greenland... Beaver Hindsville... Drake Field Airport Blackburn... Strickler - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MADISON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Delaware The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River at Chewey affecting Adair, Cherokee and Delaware Counties. Flint Creek near Kansas affecting Cherokee and Delaware Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Illinois River at Chewey. * WHEN...From this morning to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN ADAIR COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was centered 4 miles northeast of Strickler, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Farmington Prairie Grove... Elkins West Fork... Lincoln Greenland... Winslow Blackburn... Devils Den State Park Brentwood... Strickler Drake Field Airport... Goshen Walnut Grove... Woolsey Rhea... Canehill Odell... Morrow This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 41 and 65. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Polk County Lower Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Polk and west central Montgomery Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 1005 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wickes, or 16 miles west of Umpire, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mena... Wickes Grannis... Vandervoort Shady... Hartley Opal... Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Cossatot River State Park... Bard Springs Recreation Area Caney Creek Wilderness... Mena Intermountain Airport Mccauley... Big Fork Board Camp... Nunley Ink... Shady Lake Recreation Area Hatton... Cherry Hill in Polk County MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 08:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 17:43:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Tombigbee River near Amory For the Tombigbee River...including Bigbee, Amory...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River near Amory. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Lowland near the river is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 22.3 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONROE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1045 AM CDT. Target Area: Ashland; Iron The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Tyler Forks River near Mellen affecting Ashland and Iron Counties. .Rain on top of the existing snowpack may increase the rate of snowmelt. The resultant runoff may cause water levels in area rivers to increase and flooding is possible. Cooler weather ahead should slow the melting rate and thus reduce runoff. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Tyler Forks near Mellen. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.8 feet, At this level ST HWY 169 is likely impacted by flood water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 7.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Tyler Fork River Mellen 9.0 6.8 Wed 2 am CDT 8.9 9.4 8.4
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Rains, Van Zandt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hopkins; Hunt; Kaufman; Rains; Van Zandt A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Hunt, central Kaufman, Van Zandt, southwestern Hopkins and Rains Counties through 1000 AM CDT At 904 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Terrell, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Terrell, Kaufman, Canton, Wills Point, Grand Saline, Crandall, Van, Combine, West Tawakoni, Talty, Edgewood, Quinlan, Emory, East Tawakoni, Hawk Cove, Fruitvale, Lake Tawakoni State Park, Point, Oak Grove and Lone Oak. This includes Interstate 20 between mile markers 493 and 542. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Carroll, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Carroll; Crawford FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Madison and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair and Cherokee. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 920 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving into the advisory area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Berryville Stilwell... Eureka Springs Lowell... Farmington Prairie Grove... Elkins Tontitown... Bethel Heights West Fork... Lincoln Greenland... Beaver Hindsville... Drake Field Airport Blackburn... Strickler - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy