Kern County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern River Valley, Mojave Desert by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-11 20:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Las Vegas Valley, Northeast Clark County, Sheep Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 19:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds gusts have dropped below advisory criteria and will continue to diminish throughout the evening. Widespread gusts in excess of 40 mph are not expected through the evening hours. However, there may be a few isolated gusts over 40 mph, especially at higher elevations. .
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys, Ventura County Coastal Valleys, Santa Clarita Valley and San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 14, 23, and 118, as well as Interstate 5.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 14:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Yakima Valley and Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, North Central Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will be on exposed ridge tops where there is little vegetation, such as the Horse Heaven Hills south of the Tri-Cities, Athena Ridge, and Rieth Ridge.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Highlands, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 17:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest Highlands; Upper Treasure Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Gusty winds will continue through the evening, but winds will remain below advisory criteria. Winds will gradually weaken through midnight.
Indian Wells, CA
Kern County, CA
Tehachapi, CA
FOX40

Sierra snow causes Interstate 80 traffic issues

NYACK, Calif. (KTXL) — In the Sierra, Mother Nature had winter weather plans in April. Spring travelers on Interstate 80 were caught off guard by the sudden snow before sunrise Monday. A spring storm led to freezing temperatures and near white-out conditions throughout the summit. Ryan Burton told FOX40 he thought his early-morning drive from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 20:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING Winds continue to diminish across the warning area, therefore the warning will expire as scheduled at 9 PM. That said, gusty winds over 35 mph will persist through the rest of the evening and potentially overnight.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Valley, Joshua Tree NP East by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Valley; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Chiriaco Summit and Chuckwalla Valley. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 02:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Williams WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM CDT/2 AM MDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING Winds have diminished across western North Dakota. Thus, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire on time.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chuska Mountains, Lower Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 10:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Lower Rio Grande Valley; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected, except up to 50 mph in the Lower Rio Grande Valley. * WHERE...Lower Rio Grande Valley, Northwest Highlands, Chuska Mountains and Northwest Plateau. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur around mid day and into the early afternoon.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Locales along the eastern portion of the Little Colorado River Valley and across the White Mountains. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon. For the High Wind Watch, from late tonight through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Barbara County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County South Coast; Santa Ynez Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected, strongest near foothills and in the mountains. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley, Santa Barbara County South Coast and San Luis Obispo County Mountains. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to 11 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING Wind speeds have decreased below Wind Advisory criteria. Therefore, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
India
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; White Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph possible. * WHERE...Black Mesa and Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 09:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Central Highlands; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, and Central Highlands. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Expect strong cross winds on north to south oriented roadways, including Highway 285.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Curry County, De Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern San Miguel County; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Quay County; Roosevelt County; Santa Fe Metro Area; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on north to south oriented roadways.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley, Albuquerque Metro Area FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible Thursday morning. * WHERE...Middle Rio Grande Valley including the Albuquerque Metro Area. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Fergus; Judith Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 08:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Northern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Widespread heavier snow has ended. However, light snow and/or snow showers can be expected through this afternoon with additional light accumulations of less than one-half inch. Visibility may be reduced to around one mile at times. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website.
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Polk County Lower Elevations; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Polk and west central Montgomery Counties through 1030 AM CDT At 1005 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wickes, or 16 miles west of Umpire, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mena... Wickes Grannis... Vandervoort Shady... Hartley Opal... Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Cossatot River State Park... Bard Springs Recreation Area Caney Creek Wilderness... Mena Intermountain Airport Mccauley... Big Fork Board Camp... Nunley Ink... Shady Lake Recreation Area Hatton... Cherry Hill in Polk County MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR

