Clarksville, TN

Clarksville motorcyclist killed after being thrown into trees on Hollingwood Boulevard

By Alexis Clark, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cceUk_0f5uLtXC00

A man has died after being thrown from a motorcycle late Sunday night in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash on Hollingwood Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was traveling east and lost control on a curve, according to CPD spokesperson Scott Beaubien.

Investigators were able to determine that the rider came from the Tiny Town Road area at a high rate of speed, went through the intersection at Trenton Road and continued on to a curve on Hollingwood Boulevard when his motorcycle struck a curb, Beaubien said.

He was thrown into the trees, Beaubien said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Tennova Medical Center.

As of Monday morning, the man has not been identified as investigators are notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Nemeth, 931-648-0656, ext. 5350.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com.

