Cincinnati Zoo: Fiona the hippo to be big sister

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday that Bibi the Nile hippo is pregnant, which will make the zoo’s famous Fiona a big sister.

Bibi’s “big bundle of joy” is expected to arrive in late summer, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.

The news came after the zoo hinted that one of its residents was pregnant, WXIX reported.

The zoo said the goal this time is to provide additional support to Bibi, 23, in hopes of her carrying the baby to full term. Fiona, born in 2017, arrived six weeks early and required critical care to ensure her survival, according to zoo officials.

Bibi is receiving hormone supplements and will undergo ultrasounds on a regular basis to monitor the health and growth of the calf, Cincinnati Zoo officials said.

Tucker, an 18-year-old male hippo who arrived at the zoo in September, is the father, zoo officials said.

Fiona is a global sensation. In 2017, The New York Times did a profile on Fiona and her viral following, calling her “our bundle of social media joy.”

Amy Christie

Gratitude in every shape: Dog thanks woman when she feeds her puppies

A mother’s love is special, and that doesn’t go just for humans. A dog who had puppies to feed and couldn’t find food for them just proved gratitude can be anywhere. The little things will always make a difference. And when a woman stopped and gave food to the puppies, the whole atmosphere changed.
The Daily American

Another Way: Do you talk cat?

We recently caved and adopted a cat who was looking for a home. My husband especially had been on the cat hunt for several years; our last cat had to be put down about three years ago and a friend kept pleading that there are so many cats needing homes. There are just too many feral barn cats in our area, and people failing to “fix” the problem by neutering in time.
The Independent

Baby sloth takes keepers by surprise at zoo

Zookeepers had “a lovely surprise” when they discovered a baby sloth as they went to deliver food to the enclosure.The youngster was born to Flo, a three-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth, and Reggie at Dudley Zoo and Castle (DZC) on April 4.DZC curator Richard Brown said staff were “thrilled” at the arrival of the first baby sloth to be born at the West Midlands zoo in its 85-year history, which keepers spotted as they took Flo and Reggie their supper.“It was a lovely surprise for staff to discover the baby, especially as Flo wasn’t showing signs of being in labour during...
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo's 3 orphaned manatees growing, all in good health

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo's three orphaned manatees it took in in early 2021 are all growing and are healthy during their rehabilitation at the zoo. The zoo adopted the orphaned manatees in March 2021 so that they could be rehabilitated at the zoo and then returned to their native Florida waters.
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo's bonobo, Bo, celebrates 7th birthday

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's bonobo named Bo is celebrating his seventh birthday on Wednesday. The Cincinnati Zoo says Bo often has silly antics which make him so loveable. According to zoo officials, bonobos share 98.7% of their genetic code with humans, making them, along with chimpanzees, humans' closest living relatives.
