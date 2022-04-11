ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pacific Gas & Electric to pay more than $55 million to avoid prosecution for California wildfires

By The Associated Press
WALA-TV FOX10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGO

Are California drivers paying a hidden gas fee?

FRESNO, Calif. -- There's a $1.60 difference between the average gas cost in California, $5.85 and the national average, $4.25. At the pump, you'll see the state and federal taxes listed. But the reason why we are paying more in California is what you won't see on your receipt. "It's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Gas Electric#California Wildfires#Ap#The Associated Press
SFGate

Why a California Congressman Has Proposed a Four-Day Workweek

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things about work, with millions of people doing their jobs from home, others quitting altogether, and some — as they finally return to the office after two long years — expecting a greater degree of flexibility. But one California congressman, Rep. Mark...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Alaska

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Alaska, deaths attributable to the […]
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy