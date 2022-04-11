ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Saginaw VA hospital will provide free gunlocks to veterans

By Brandon Chew
nbc25news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WBTU) – The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center will provide gunlocks free of charge to area veterans, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs....

nbc25news.com

13News Now

Department of Veterans Affairs proposes closing, replacing Hampton VA Medical Center

HAMPTON, Va. — A discussion is underway about potentially closing the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The Department of Veterans Affairs released a new study about the best way to get care to veterans in our area. It noted problems with the current Hampton VA center: the building is aging, it's located in an area where flooding is a problem, and traffic from the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel makes the location harder to access.
HAMPTON, VA
CBS New York

Veterans not happy with VA's proposed health care changes

NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- The Department of Veterans Affairs is proposing big changes to the massive system that administers health care to the nation's 9 million enrolled vets.Recommendations include the consolidation of services and expansions to better serve, but as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Wednesday, proposed changes on Long Island are not sitting well with veterans."Everything is here, and people don't like change," Vietnam veteran Bill McKenna said.McKenna said he is concerned for Long Island's 55,000 vets who use the Northport VA Medical Center because the proposed changes significantly scale back services."They are very concerned that they will lose the services...
NORTHPORT, NY
Augusta Free Press

VA issues recommendations to realign, modernize veterans healthcare

Analysis commissioned by Mark Warner-supported legislation recommends constructing new VA Medical Centers in Newport News, Norfolk and Roanoke. The analysis, published in a new report with recommendations to realign and modernize the VA health care system nationwide, also calls for relocating certain services to more modern and conveniently located facilities for veterans, and establishing new community-based outpatient clinics in places like Bedford, Mechanicsville, Petersburg and Chesterfield.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
beckershospitalreview.com

Why the VA wants to make mental telehealth for veterans permanent

The VA wants to make telephone mental healthcare appointments permanent to better serve veterans reluctant to receive in-person care, Military.com reported March 17. VA facilities can have triggers that could deter some from receiving mental health support, according to the article. These include the presence of military paraphernalia and fellow service members.
MILITARY
North Platte Post

VA proposal: New hospital in Omaha, clinics in Fremont, Bluffs

A new hospital in Omaha would be built as part of a national streamlining of VA medical facilities recommended in a report Monday from VA Secretary Denis McDonough. The report was the first step in a years-long process to revamp health care offered through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and likely faces significant obstacles in Congress.
OMAHA, NE
Army Times

This week in Congress: Veterans’ caregivers voice concerns over VA changes

Military advocates will be focused this week on Wednesday’s Senate Veterans’ Affairs hearing on caregiver support efforts, after significant criticism of plans to scale back stipends for families of injured veterans. Veterans Affairs officials announced last fall that they would review “legacy” participants of the Program of Comprehensive...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRDW-TV

VA report pushing changes to Charlie Norwood hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Changes could be coming for veteran care in Augusta. In a new report from the Department of Veterans Affairs, a committee recommends shutting down services at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center facility downtown. The VA says it’s not up to standards. The services would...
AUGUSTA, GA
MLive

Saginaw doctor volunteering in Ukraine at field hospital

SAGINAW, MI - Anthony de Bari, a Saginaw-based orthopedic surgeon, is currently volunteering at a field hospital in Ukraine to help treat refugees and others affected by the Russian invasion. The surgeon is part of a “disaster relief team” with Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian nonprofit that organizes humanitarian missions worldwide,...
SAGINAW, MI
MyArkLaMiss

La. lawmakers respond to VA’s proposal to close Alexandria hospital

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently proposed shutting down the VA medical center in Alexandria, La. Senator Bill Cassidy responded, calling the proposal “infuriating.” Congresswoman Letlow also disagreed with the proposal. The VA’s proposal to close the facility can be found on pages 37-38 of the 2022 VA Recommendations to […]
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KRMG

Muskogee mayor talks on federal recommendation to possibly close VA hospital

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The mayor of Muskogee is speaking out after the results of a federal study recommend the possibility to close the VA hospital. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman told FOX23 he believes the government’s recommendation to possibly close the VA medical center in Muskogee is really a way for them to just pick this hospital up and move it to Tulsa, which he says he’s not going to let happen.
MUSKOGEE, OK

