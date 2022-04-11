Biden takes new actions to address rising gun violence

The Biden administration will release the finalized version of its ghost gun rule, which comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the U.S.
It was just a few days ago when Politico reported on a growing number of Democratic policymakers eager to see President Joe Biden take action to address gun violence. “It’s time for more urgency from the administration as the gun violence epidemic gets worse by the day,” Sen. Chris Murphy said.
A recent study finds that Shelby County has the highest gun-related death rate when it comes to large counties in the United States. The interim State Senator for Shelby County’s District 33 officially took office a week ago. Senator London Lamar spoke with Live at 9 about those findings and her own efforts to reduce gun violence in the Mid-South.
Some Washington watchers were puzzled during President Biden's State of the Union address last month when he said it was "so important" for Congress to pass something called the "Bipartisan Innovation Act." To the best of just about anyone's knowledge, no such legislation existed. Save the "senior moment" wisecracks. Biden...
Nearly five months after 10-year-old Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor’s death by suicide, an investigation reveals just how long her school allowed bullying “on any ground” to go unchecked. A newly released investigative report commissioned by the Davis School District in Farmington, Utah, found that Tichenor had...
Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
President Biden's increasingly turbulent off-script comments are becoming a potential national security risk, Fox News host and former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino said Tuesday. On "The Dan Bongino Show", the host warned Biden has become a "clear and present danger to peace and prosperity" – pointing to the president's...
At least 67 government officials have tested positive for Covid-19 following the annual Gridiron Dinner in Washington, D.C., including members of the president’s cabinet, raising concerns over President Biden’s exposure to the virus. Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason has the details. April 10, 2022.
A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
As rising violent crimes dominate national headlines, Matter of Fact takes a deeper look at the long standing issues underlying the violence. Correspondent Jessica Gomez heads to Jackson, Mississippi, plagued by the highest per capita murder rate in the country, to see how police and community members are working to bring those numbers down.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- Guns and children have become a deadly combination in the Midlands. In March alone, a 14-year-old was shot and killed, a 20-year-old was shot and killed, and a 16-year-old student was charged by the Richland County Sheriff's Department after the student was caught with an unloaded gun at a County High school.
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington councilwoman is pushing for a gun violence commission to get some answers to the recent uptick in violence. There have been five deaths caused by gunfire in less than three months, said Mollie Ward, Ward 7 Alderwoman at Bloomington City Council. “To me,...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Activists with the group BUILD held a meeting to come up with solutions to gun violence in Lexington. BUILD is made up of congregations in the city. Hundreds of community members were there. Lexington has had six gun-related homicides this year, and BUILD is pushing for...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A violent week in Harrisburg: since Saturday, March 12, eight shootings have left three people dead and 12 injured, including two minors. Everyone is talking about the problem of gun violence including the mayor, the police, the district attorney, and other community leaders. Their message? It is going to take the […]
