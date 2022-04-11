ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton, TX

Wharton police looking for person who put 'Chick-Fil-A coming soon' sign up as prank

 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0f5uI4Dn00 Wharton police said they are looking for the "heartless individual" who placed a sign promising a Chick-Fil-A coming soon at a major intersection. The issue with it is, it was done as a prank and there are no plans for the restaurant there.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, police said the sign was placed at the intersection of Farm to Market Road 1301 and North Richmond Road.

"A witness said this act was 'Udderly heinous and heartless,'" part of the post read.

Other fast food restaurants like McDonald's, Golden Chick, Dairy Queen and Little Caesar's can be found nearby.

If you believe you saw the person responsible for the prank, you are urged to contact the Wharton Police Department at 979-532-3131.

