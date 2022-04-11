ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two 19-year-olds killed in Iowa rollover

By Dan Hendrickson
 2 days ago

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — Two men were killed in a rollover crash in Iowa on Friday night, the Iowa State Patrol reports .

The crash happened at the intersection of S23 and Pershing Street, just south of Milo, at 10:45 pm on Friday.

According to an online crash report, 19-year-old Bryce Vandeliune lost control of his 2001 Ford F-250 and crashed into a ditch, rolling several times.

Officials said both Vandeliune and passenger Koby Clark, also 19, were ejected from the truck. Neither man was wearing a seat belt. They were pronounced dead at the scen of the crash.

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

