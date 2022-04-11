Two 19-year-olds killed in Iowa rollover
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — Two men were killed in a rollover crash in Iowa on Friday night, the Iowa State Patrol reports .
The crash happened at the intersection of S23 and Pershing Street, just south of Milo, at 10:45 pm on Friday.Local search and rescue group trains over weekend
According to an online crash report, 19-year-old Bryce Vandeliune lost control of his 2001 Ford F-250 and crashed into a ditch, rolling several times.
Officials said both Vandeliune and passenger Koby Clark, also 19, were ejected from the truck. Neither man was wearing a seat belt. They were pronounced dead at the scen of the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 2