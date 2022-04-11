ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Republican governor says Democrats 'stole' the election from Donald Trump

By Analysis by Chris Cillizza
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
(CNN) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey finds herself in a crowded primary as she seeks a second term this spring. And so, she's resorting to a tried and true tactic in today's Republican Party: Insisting, without proof, that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. "The fake...

Comments / 290

Bird Road
1d ago

Why is it so hard for Donald Trump followers to understand that? The majority of American voters do not want Donald Trump to represent them as a president. It is just that simple.

Reply(36)
113
Wayne Johnson
1d ago

At first I thought this article had merit until I realized they were talking about the Governor of Alabama and then I remembered how everyone from Alabama believes a 7ft tall giant makes frozen vegetables. This story quickly lost credibility the moment Alabama was mentioned. Shout out to all my friends in the great city of Birmingham. ❤️

Reply(6)
60
John Coleman
1d ago

Two things, first and foremost, she’s up for re-election and, well, the second of the two I was going to say, it’s Alabama but I don’t think I should generalize the state, that’d be wrong. I didn’t vote for Biden but come on, where’s the proof?

Reply(7)
24
