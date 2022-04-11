ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ongoing drought raises concerns over Lake Oahe water levels

By SDPB Radio
sdpb.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState officials say water levels will continue to drop at Lake Oahe from a combination of drought conditions and low Rocky Mountain snowpack. As a result, boaters will see limited access to the popular waterway. “We will...

listen.sdpb.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy