Natanael Cano was barely 18 when he became one of the most prominent figures in the corridos tumbados movement. His style of prickly, guitar-driven Mexican balladry mixed elements of rap and trap, and when Cano shot out of the gate in 2019, he was known as a wunderkind who inspired the biggest Latin stars to experiment with the sound. Bad Bunny jumped on a remix of Cano’s popular hit “Soy El Diablo,” and Eladio Carrion asked Cano to drop a few bars on an updated version of his song “Ele Uve.” In between, Cano also sang alongside legends in Mexican music, such as Los Tigres del Norte and Ana Bárbara.

