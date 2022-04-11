ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Woman Arrested after Weekend Shooting

By Bernadette Lee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IKWk_0f5uHQH500
Bernadette Lee

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office was called out to Malapart Road Sunday night after a call came in about someone being shot.

Lafayette Sheriff's Department Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says that one person was found hurt at the scene after being shot. They started helping the victim immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAFqK_0f5uHQH500
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Car, Facebook photo

The person was taken to a Lafayette hospital, and officials say the victim is in stable condition.

Deputies report they have arrested 28-year-old Deericka Wiltz with Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

The shooting happened at around 11 o'clock last night in the 300 block of Malapart Road.

LIST: 10 Deadliest Louisiana Hurricanes

Six Pictures From Acadiana You Can Smell With Your Eyes

South Louisiana's Most Infamous Speed Traps

Comments / 0

Related
KLFY News 10

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Louisiana woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lafayette Sheriff
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

Monroe shooting leaves two people dead

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting. It happened at the 5000 block on Desiard Street. Police found Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities reported that both Moore and Rice died […]
MONROE, LA
KSLA

17-year-old killed in shooting on Scotland Avenue, police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in the Scotlandville neighborhood Friday, March 18. The shooting happened in the 8500 block of Scotland Avenue, not far from Scenic Highway, around 7:35 p.m. Police say Markeith Franklin,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy