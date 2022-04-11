Lafayette Woman Arrested after Weekend Shooting

Bernadette Lee

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office was called out to Malapart Road Sunday night after a call came in about someone being shot.

Lafayette Sheriff's Department Spokeswoman Valerie Ponseti says that one person was found hurt at the scene after being shot. They started helping the victim immediately.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Car, Facebook photo

The person was taken to a Lafayette hospital, and officials say the victim is in stable condition.

Deputies report they have arrested 28-year-old Deericka Wiltz with Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

The shooting happened at around 11 o'clock last night in the 300 block of Malapart Road.

