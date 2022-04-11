ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Simple and Fun Easter Themed Games The Whole Family Can Enjoy

By Kaylin
 3 days ago
Kaylin

Easter Sunday. One of the more family-oriented holidays where adults are encouraged to get in on the fun with the kids. My family had to not-so-gently remind me last year that I was no longer a kid, so I couldn't participate in the Easter egg hunt.

Gustavo Caballero

I have taken that rejection to heart, so this year, I am giving you a list of all ages/family-friendly games everyone can participate in to add to the family traditions.

Easter Treasure Hunt

This one is an amped-up version of the normal egg hunt. Instead of hiding a bunch of eggs for the kids to find, get a giant basket of them as the prize and leave clues to find the jackpot. You can tailor this game to the ages of the kids, and you can also do as many clues as you want. The jackpot can also have cash inside versus the normal candy.

Gabe Pierce

Egg and Spoon Race

This one is a classic. You can have teams or go one on one. You balance an egg, usually hard-boiled or plastic, and try to get past the finish line without dropping the egg. Elimination egg and spoon races involved a raw egg, and if it breaks, you're out. This game promotes that healthy family competition to give you a break from the actual one-upping by that cousin you only see once a year.

Getty Images

Scoop The Jellybeans

This one seems more fun and competitive for the adults at the Easter gathering. You get one giant bowl of jellybeans, one empty bowl, and a spoon. The objective of the game is to get the jellybeans from the full bowl to the empty bowl with the spoon...without using your hands. You can distance the bowls walking distance apart, or you can put them right next to each other.

Patrick Fore

Here's a video with more Easter themed games that all ages can participate in:

Hopefully, these games can add some more fun to your traditional easter gatherings. Otherwise, bust out the creepy bunny costume and scare some kids. Hoppy Easter, y'all.

